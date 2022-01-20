ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oral Penicillin Advised for High-Risk Rheumatic Heart Disease

By Sue Hughes
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome patients with rheumatic heart disease who are thought to have an allergic response to injectable penicillin may actually be experiencing a cardiac reaction to the injection, new information suggests. This has resulted in new advice from the American Heart Association (AHA) suggesting that oral penicillin may be a...

