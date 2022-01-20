ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Is Why Palantir Is Plunging

By Chris Lau
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

When bullish investors dubbed Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) as the next Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), the comparison told only half the story. PLTR stock has a very long path to revenue. The company will win small contracts, then customers will increase their investment as the business relationship grows. Ever since the Nasdaq...

Motley Fool

Why Metaverse Cryptos Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and Enjin Coin Plunged 20%+ Today

Top metaverse cryptocurrencies Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS), Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA), and Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) were once among the hottest tokens in the crypto world. Today, that positive momentum has run straight into a brick wall, with each of these tokens plunging more than 20%. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, these three tokens lost 20.8%, 20.1%, and 21.1%, respectively.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why TLRY Stock Is at a Positive Turning Point

When Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) posted a small profit in the last quarter, it marked a positive turning point. Skittish investors will ignore TLRY stock because of its meme trade last year sending it to a $67 high. Those who avoided the quick pump (momentum buying) and fast dump (panic selling) should...
STOCKS
#Big Data#Product Innovation#Pltr#Meta Platforms#Lift Pltr Stock#Hyundai Heavy Industries#Hhi#Group#Dewpoint Therapeutics
InvestorPlace

Despite Palantir’s Impressive Deals, Its Losses and Valuation Make It Unappetizing

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has announced a few impressive commercial deals in recent months, and there are signs that its government business could be more “sticky” than I previously believed. Nevertheless, given my continued concerns about the company’s profitability, competition, and valuation, I remain bearish on PLTR stock.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Buy Exxon Mobil Stock While Still Great

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is great again. Over the last year, it has outperformed even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). It opened Jan. 21 at $73.13/share, up 48% over the last trading year, bringing the market cap to $306 billion. Despite this, it’s relatively cheap. The dividend still yields 4.8%. If it hits...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

These 3 Stocks Make Better Buys Than ContextLogic

U.S. e-commerce platform ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) has an appropriate ticker symbol. Since 2022, WISH stock has lost nearly 21% of its value. That’s on top of an 82% drop in 2021. Trading around the $2.50 mark as I write this, shareholders have been left wishing ContextLogic had a business strategy...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Now is Not the Time to Take a Leap of Faith on Block Stock

Digital payments, financial services, and Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) company Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) has started off 2022 the way it spent the final three months of 2021: watching its shares slump. After closing at an all-time high in August, SQ stock continued the volatility that has become one of its defining characteristics.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Tesla Stock Will Gain Thanks to These 3 Exposure-Boosting Catalysts

Nearly a month into 2022, the future of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is receiving considerable speculation. There’s plenty of reason for this. Yesterday, Tesla stock rose in the face of analyst report predicting an industry tipping point. Today, it’s back to falling as good news looms on the horizon. And while the company appears to be making strides in both self-driving technology and ramping up production, little is known for sure. Today brought reports of a positive development, though. It calls to mind some new catalysts that are worth noting when evaluating Tesla.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade as the Bears Roam

Wall Street is having a moment of sorts. But today’s reimagined Roaring ’20s has nothing on many of the market’s most-shorted stocks trading at 52-week lows and beyond. Let’s take a look at the price charts of three of these heavily shorted stocks, then determine if there’s room for further grilling or if a well-done situation is now ripe for buying.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

SHPING Crypto Plunges 50% Despite Coinbase Listing. Where Will It Go From Here?

Despite a Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing this morning, SHPING (CCC:SHPING-USD) has declined by more than 50% in the past 24 hours. With the Coinbase listing, SHPING should receive a liquidity boost, along with an increase in reputation. However, it seems the SHPING crypto is doing exactly opposite that. While there is no specific SHPING news that can be attributed to the decline, crypto markets as a whole are plunging today. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has declined 12% in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) has shed 15%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Employ a Wait-and-See Approach with ContextLogic

I am neutral on the global e-commerce platform ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH). With its highly visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience, it differentiates itself from other e-commerce platforms. It was one of the many meme stocks that gained momentum last year. However, more recently, WISH stock is not doing so well. The...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Cloudflare Stock Isn’t Great for Investors Looking to Profit Soon

This is the best of times for Cloudflare (NASDAQ:NET) stock. It’s the worst of times to own Cloudflare stock. Cloudflare is growing like a weed. Revenue for 2021 topped that of 2020 within three quarters. When the full year is tallied on Feb. 10, growth should come in at...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Zomedica Stock Should Have Popped on This Latest Acquisition, so Beware

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) stock is down nearly 70% over the last year, though it had some spikes. ZOM stock is also down nearly 50% in the trailing six months. That’s not enough for me to be comfortable with ZOM stock. From what I gather from my InvestorPlace colleague David Moadel’s...
PETS
InvestorPlace

Why Recent Delivery Figures Are Important for Nio Stock

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Jan. 21 to correct the date of Nio’s delivery and production report. Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) produced a very good delivery and production report on Jan. 1, 2022, for its fourth-quarter results and all of 2021. Moreover, investors hope Nio will produce good financial results soon. They will likely be released in the first week or so of February 2022. As a result, expect Nio stock to rise this year.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

PTON Stock Alert: Why Is Peloton Plunging 20% Today?

The stock market is seeing an unexpected twist this afternoon. One of the companies hailed as an early pandemic winner has an important announcement. At-home fitness innovator Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) has halted production. As the building of its once-trendy exercise bikes and treadmills has ground to a halt, PTON stock has plunged. This raises plenty of questions, but so far, there don’t seem to be many answers available for investors. The company’s recent performance has been far from reassuring.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Is Palantir Stock A Buy Or Sell At Its Current Valuation?

Palantir's stock has declined by more than 60% from its record price set about a year ago due to mounting macro headwinds. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) continues to be caught in the broader market rout these days, with the stock’s value declining more than 12% since the year opened. The current macro backdrop has not made a favourable environment for high-growth segment stocks. The recent release of meeting minutes from the FOMC’s policy meeting in December, paired with increasing consumer price pressures at record-setting levels have triggered hawkish sentiments supporting faster and sooner rate hikes beginning as early as March to curb runaway inflation. The hastened withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus, coupled with the impending return of rate hikes have caused investors to turn risk averse on high-growth, high-valuation stocks. This is largely due to uncertainties over how the upcoming rate hikes might erode the value of future gains or stall business growth due to rising costs of capital.
STOCKS

