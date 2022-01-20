Here Is Why Palantir Is Plunging

Despite a Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing this morning, SHPING (CCC:SHPING-USD) has declined by more than 50% in the past 24 hours. With the Coinbase listing, SHPING should receive a liquidity boost, along with an increase in reputation. However, it seems the SHPING crypto is doing exactly opposite that. While there is no specific SHPING news that can be attributed to the decline, crypto markets as a whole are plunging today. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has declined 12% in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) has shed 15%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO