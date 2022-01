Part of ESPN’s business that often doesn’t receive wide discussion is the events they own and operate as well as broadcast. That’s true in college football with both kickoff games and bowl games, and it’s true with the extreme sports X Games, which have been organized and produced as well as broadcast by the company since their beginnings in 1995. However, it looks like at least the ownership piece of that is going away. Last January, The Information reported that ESPN parent company Disney was considering a sale of either broadcast rights for the event or the underlying intellectual property associated with the event, and Sportico reported Friday that a deal on the latter front is now close, with a letter of intent signed by an investment group led by Phoenix Suns’ vice-chairman Jahm Najafi:

