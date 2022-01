In line with my Intel (INTC) downgrade earlier in January, I don't see much upside for Intel in the near-term. In particular, investors likely shouldn't expect a large beat in Q4: given the huge outperformance in Q4'20, Intel will face tough comps. Further pressure on the top (and bottom) line may come from continued China data center weakness in the wake of the mediocre Q3. Lastly, there have been more rumors of even further product delays in the data center (which was the main reason for my downgrade in the first). Although all these rumors come from the same, single source, Intel hasn't done any effort to disprove those.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO