Chicago, IL

What is happening to the 708 area code?

 2 days ago

With the 464 area code arriving in the region currently served by the 708 area code, George Light from the Illinois Commerce Commission joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what the change means.

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

