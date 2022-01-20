ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taxation

Nancy Hegarty

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Hegarty concentrates her practice in the areas of estate planning, trust and...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Nancy McGuire Choi

EDUCATION: M.S. Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.); B.A. Harvard University. The Nebo Company, an innovative coaching and leadership development firm, is excited to welcome Nancy McGuire Choi as Chief Operating Officer. For over a decade, Nancy has led mission-driven organizations and companies through their next level of strategic growth, impact, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
bizjournals

Endo reaches $65M settlement deal to resolve opioid litigation in Florida

Endo International said Tuesday it has entered into a settlement agreement with Florida under which the company will pay up to $65 million to resolve all government-related opioid claims in the state. Under the terms of the settlement, Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) and its wholly owned subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals and Endo...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsOne

OP-ED: Opposing Abortion Is ‘Without Much Christian Heart’

Christianity in America is identified with an opposition to abortion. But it is an opposition without much Christian heart, writes Lisa Sharon Harper, a Black evangelical author who says the casualties are women’s actual lives and their ability to exercise agency over their own bodies, futures and stories.
ADVOCACY
#Princeton University
The Independent

January 6 investigator fired from day job by Virginia’s Republican attorney general

One of the lead staffers for the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot has been fired from his job at the University of Virginia (UVA) by the state’s newly elected Republican attorney general.Timothy Heaphy serves as the panel’s top investigator, and has been on leave from his university role while working in that capacity. For the last three years he has served as UVA’s legal counsel, a job appointed by the attorney general’s office.Virginia’s newly installed Republican attorney general, Jason Miyares, fired both Mr Heaphy and his counterpart at George Mason University, Brian Walther, along with some...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Smaller crowd than expected protests vaccine mandates in Washington DC

A smaller crowd than expected arrived in Washington DC to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. A permit issued by the National Park Service revealed that the rally organisers thought that as many as 20,000 people would attend, but The Washington Post estimated that a group of several thousand had made it to the National Mall by Sunday afternoon. The group of mostly unmasked protesters gathered in a city that has instituted both mask and vaccine mandates to protest measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 865,000 Americans to date. The seven-day average of new...
PROTESTS
bizjournals

Fanatics names chief legal officer

Sports platform Fanatics has appointed Shiri Ben-Yishai as general counsel to oversee legal affairs across its global enterprise, including commerce, collectibles, betting and gaming and NFTs. Ben-Yishai joins Fanatics from MacAndrews & Forbes, where she most recently served as chief legal officer, leading legal, compliance and regulatory matters for its...
GAMBLING
NewsBreak
Taxation
Wyoming News

U.S. Supreme Court to consider legality of affirmative action in colleges

(The Center Square) – Fresh off controversial rulings on abortion and vaccine mandates, the U.S. Supreme Court will now take up affirmative action in the college admissions process. The race-based admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have been specifically challenged in two separate cases that will now be combined before the high court. The ruling in this case could have a major impact on how colleges discriminate based on race, and whether schools that refuse to do so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizjournals

Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

National Church Residences' latest development rises along Livingston

A $33 million senior housing community is steadily rising along Livingston Avenue. The National Church Residences' project will include 26 affordable units, 11 at 80% of the area median income and 15 at 100%, and 77 market-rate units. It's taking over the former site of Brookwood Presbyterian Church at 2685 E Livingston Ave.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Supreme Court takes up race in college admissions

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet.The court said Monday it would consider a pair of lawsuits alleging that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants. The practice has been reviewed by the court several times over the past 40 years and has generally been upheld, but with limits. A look at the case:WHAT ARE RACE-CONSCIOUS...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Could courts be forever changed by Covid?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Clark County Family Judge Stephanie Charter wants to see the people who appear in her court up close and in person. After all, the lives of the children who come before her may depend on it. Charter makes the tough decisions – whether to remove a child from a home, reunite a family with a […] The post Could courts be forever changed by Covid?  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

