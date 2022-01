The Pac-12 hasn’t produced a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since Oregon earned the honors in 2016, but two teams are in position to end the drought. UCLA’s lofty perch midway through the season comes as no surprise. But Arizona’s stellar resume under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd is just this side of shocking. The Wildcats haven’t won a tournament game in five years, much less contend for a high seed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO