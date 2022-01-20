ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches feature a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging

By Amy Poole
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keep striving forward with the Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches. Equipped with a built-in LED flashlight that guides you in low-lit conditions, this steady beam of illumination keeps you safe on the...

