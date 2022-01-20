Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches feature a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging

Complete your missions with the Autel Robotics Dragonfish commercial drone series. The group consists of 3 models: the Dragonfish Lite, Dragonfish Standard, and Dragonfish Pro. They fly for 75 minutes, 120 minutes, and 180 minutes with a payload, respectively. What’s more, a unique tilt-rotor makes flying simpler and more efficient. Then, the drones’ flight control technology and intelligent AI allow them to handle complex tasks like high-speed tracking, quick missions, terrain follow, and others. Meanwhile, you can expect accurate mapping from the 2 RTK modules, which provide precise measurements up to the centimeter. Even better, these drones have a range of payload options that are simple to swap. Moreover, you can control everything via the 9.7″ Autel Ground Control Station. It has an 8-core processor and an 18.6-mile image transition distance. Finally, the easy-to-use design means you don’t need as much training to use it.
