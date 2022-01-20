ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum features 2 cleaner heads for deep cleans

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clean your floors the easy way with the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum. Equipped with 2 cleaner heads—Laser Slim Fluffy and High Torque XL—this vacuum detects particles on the floor that you can’t usually see. Moreover, receive up to 2 hours of use and 2 interchangeable batteries you can charge on...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#Vacuums#Android Apps#Ios#Ar#Vr
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

How to Get Pee Smell Out of Carpets, Mattresses, and Furniture—Without Harsh Chemicals

Accidents happen. There are puppies, potty-training toddlers, uncontrollable laughter with a leaky bladder, and haughty cats that pee for pleasure. Whether it is human or cat pee, no one wants urine smells in their home. My current offender is a rescue pup that pees when she is excited or frightened. I am now an expert on removing urine stains and odors from every type of surface—but she's worth it!
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

7 best heated clothes airers that supercharge drying times

It was always a sad reality that a summer heatwave was never going to last forever. Although one upside is the fact that our homes and workplaces won’t feel like a Swedish sauna for long, we appreciate the days we can hang out damp laundry and know that it will dry in a matter of minutes.Luckily, there’s a genius device that might just change your life: the heated clothes dryer. In a nutshell, it’s a normal clothes dryer that emits a certain amount of heat (typically between 60C and 70C). Keen to supercharge your drying time? Opt for a pod-style...
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals are back for 2022

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $179.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Massive Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

We've just spotted fantastic Fire tablet deals at Amazon's latest sale, with the retailer offering up to 50% discounts on Amazon's best-selling tablets with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and...
TV SHOWS
Gadget Flow

knyphe phone case + EDC knife securely stores a fixed-blade knife in a special slot

Give your smartphone an ingenious accessory with the knyphe phone case + EDC knife. It allows you to comfortably and securely carry an outstanding fixed-blade knife in a special slot in the case. So it’s there when you need it. The great part is that the knife has an integrated sheath to stay in so it won’t ruin your clothing. Made out of TPU, the injection-molded case fits iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It’s slim like many other cases, but it has room for a knife! Providing excellent grip and drop protection, it has buttons molded into it so you can use all the controls. Weighing just 1.9 ounces, it provides a sleek profile but houses the 440C stainless steel machined blade. Designed with a single finger grip, the knife is easy to keep indexed even in the dark. Weighing only 0.78 ounces, the knife is another lightweight accessory.
TECHNOLOGY
Family Handyman

How To Clean a Bathroom Exhaust Fan

Here’s the plan — don’t neglect the fan. That little fan in the celling is more important than you might think. It helps get rid of odors, airborne contaminants and moisture in the air. A fan covered in dust doesn’t work efficiently, eventually leading to mold, mildew and possibly a house fire. Give it a good cleaning about every six months. Read on to find out how to clean your bathroom exhaust fan.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
ENGINEERING
SPY

The Best Water Bottles for Our Fellow Hydration Nuts

Besides being bad for the environment, plastic water bottles just aren’t that great at their intended purpose. They don’t keep water cold, they’re rarely as big as they need to be, and they make that obnoxious crinkling noise when they’re almost empty. That’s why everyone should have a reliable, reusable water bottle. But the key is finding the right one that suits your needs. Do you need a motivational gallon-sized water bottle or an insulated bottle that keeps your H20 ice cold all day long? In this shopping guide, SPY’s most hydration-obsessed writers and editors collected the best water bottles in...
NFL
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy