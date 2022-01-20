ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Comedy Movies 2021

By Best Movies/TV
Rottentomatoes.com
 5 days ago

The biggest box office hit of the top 10 comedies of 2021 was Zola, which pulled in a whopping $5 million. In other words, unless they came disguised as an action flick or animated movie, comedies were not a huge priority for the major studios last year. The best ones we...

editorial.rottentomatoes.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
KTEN.com

50 Best mockumentary movies

At one point in Rob Reiner’s seminal 1984 mockumentary, “This Is Spinal Tap,” Michael McKean’s pretentious rock star declares, “I believe virtually everything I read, and I think that is what makes me more of a selective human than someone who doesn’t believe anything.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
MOVIES
/Film

Movies Like Wedding Crashers That Comedy Fans Need To Watch

Based on the initial pitch and marketing campaign, "Wedding Crashers" looked like nothing more than a generic studio slapstick comedy about two hooligans that wreak havoc on a formal event. By no means did it look like it was "elevated" comedy fare, and at the time Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn didn't have the same recognizable brand that they do now. However, "Wedding Crashers" proved to be a surprising smash hit that reenergized the enthusiasm for R-rated original comedies.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

The Best Worst-First-Date Movie

I have no idea how Tom Noonan’s 1994 independent film “What Happened Was . . .” ended up in my queue. I could have sworn that it was a recent spotlight in the magazine’s Goings On About Town section, one of Richard Brody’s dispatches from the land of the overlooked and forgotten, but no such blurb exists. No matter. Somehow I found it, and of all the films I’ve watched during the second pandemic year, as “Is this really happening?” has transformed into “I guess this is normal now,” this one has stuck with me the most.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy Adventure

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.
MOVIES
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best Unfaithful Movie Adaptations

6. Children of Men (2006) from The Children of Men. Children of Men is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi films of the 21st century. Its superbly detailed dystopia is accompanied by pitch-perfect direction and a strong sense of momentum. Children of Men the movie functions as a road trip where Clive Owen’s character must deliver the only fertile woman on Earth so both she and the child she has birthed can be protected in the violent world of the film. But the main focus of the film is just a small portion of the book.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The Godzilla Monsterverse Expands to Apple TV+

Legendary’s Monsterverse is headed to Apple TV+ for a streaming series, Daniel Radcliffe will play the titular role in Roku’s original feature-length movie WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic, Netflix raises prices, trailers drop for Moon Knight and part 2 of The Walking Dead’s final season, NAACP and GLAAD TV awards nominations announced, and more of the week’s biggest news in TV and streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
Rottentomatoes.com

Jim Jarmusch Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of independent American director Jim Jarmusch, including his early trailblazing work (Stranger Than Paradise, Night on Earth), critical darlings (Paterson, Broken Flowers), and off-beat genre work (Only Lovers Left Alive, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai). The Limits of Control (2009) 43%. #14. Critics...
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The 23 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

The past couple of years have been unusual, to say the least, and like most other industries, Hollywood has had to make a number of adjustments. We saw Warner Bros. commit to streaming all of their major 2021 releases simultaneously on HBO Max, with mixed results, while other studios incorporated some combination of theatrical and digital strategies. That probably isn’t going to change going into 2023, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have some incredible films to look forward to. Read on for the Most Anticipated Movies of 2023, and as more titles are announced and information is released, we will continue to update this page, so check back often!
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

5 Films That Turned Rappers into Movie Stars

January 17 marks 30 years of being shook by a quartet of Harlem high school teens, made up of Q (Omar Epps), Steel (Jermaine Hopkins), Raheem (Khalil Kain) and, of course, the unforgettable and unhinged Bishop (Tupac Shakur) in the classic hood thriller Juice. The cast was brilliant and convincing as four young Black men forced to navigate police harassment, gangs, and straight-up chaos in order to survive.
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Best Horror Movie Sequels Ranked

What’s your favorite scary movie…. sequel? Had to think about it for a minute, didn’t you? Despite the horror genre being replete with sequels, prequels, requels, and spin-offs, the stuff nightmares are made of generally go down better the first time. In fact, how often can we say the second movie in a horror franchise—never mind the fifth—is even just okay? It’s rare, but when it happens it makes the fear all the sweeter.
MOVIES
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy and More Celebrity Guests Help Will Arnett Catch a Killer

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Murderville,” the new crime comedy series starring Will Arnett. The series is adapted from the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series “Murder in Successville,” which was created by Andy Brereton and Avril Spary. Arnett stars as Terry Seattle, a senior homicide detective who is paired with a different celebrity guest star to solve a murder case in every episode. The show’s twist is that the guest stars aren’t given a script, forcing them to improvise their way through the case and ultimately guess who the killer is at the end of the episode. The trailer shows Arnett’s...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ and the New Rules of Fandom

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Twenty-five years later and audiences still have something to scream about. Scream, the iconic slasher series created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson has seen its share of changes over the years: script leaks, new faces, navigating around a successful parody franchise, a TV series, the waning popularity of slasher films, and the death of the dream weaver himself, Wes Craven. Despite all of that, or perhaps because of it, Scream is back and better than ever with its fifth theatrical installment, simply titled Scream. Although Craven and Williamson are no longer the minds behind...
MOVIES

