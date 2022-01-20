ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics Scheduled for January 25, 26 and 27

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three elementary schools the week of January 24. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, January 25, 2:45 to 6 p.m., Prescott Elementary School, 1930 S. 20th St.
  • Wednesday, January 26, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Hartley Elementary School, 730 N. 33rd St.
  • Thursday, January 27, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Everett Elementary School, 1123 “C” St.

The Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated or boosted now. COVID-19 vaccine continues to help prevent severe illness and saves lives. It’s a critical tool in reducing the impact of the omicron variant on the community and health care system.

According to December data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, people who received a booster dose were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than people who were not fully vaccinated. Data also showed people who were fully vaccinated, but not yet boosted, were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than people who were not fully vaccinated.

More than 65% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated and 59% of those age 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.

The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. People can also schedule an appointment at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Additional clinic times and locations are available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for January 24

Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 447 Saturday, 372 Sunday. Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 282 (This is partial data due to technical difficulties at DHHS.) Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 123 with 86 from Lancaster County (10 on ventilators) and 37 from other communities (6 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has Three More Deaths from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: Three – a man in his 90s who was hospitalized and vaccinated; a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s who were both hospitalized and unvaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 135 with 93 from Lancaster County (10 on ventilators) and 42 from other communities (six on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Red Position

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in red position for a third consecutive week, indicating that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is severe. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from January 24 through 30:. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m. Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lancaster County, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Lancaster County, NE
Health
Lancaster County, NE
Vaccines
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Vaccines
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present July 2021 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for July 2021 to Assistant City Controller David Scheuler from the Accounting Division of the Finance Department. The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Orange

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated orange for the fourth consecutive week. This indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the community continues to be high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
291
Followers
662
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy