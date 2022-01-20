Walk-in Vaccination Clinics Scheduled for January 25, 26 and 27

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three elementary schools the week of January 24. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, January 25, 2:45 to 6 p.m., Prescott Elementary School, 1930 S. 20th St.

Wednesday, January 26, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Hartley Elementary School, 730 N. 33rd St.

Thursday, January 27, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Everett Elementary School, 1123 “C” St.

The Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated or boosted now. COVID-19 vaccine continues to help prevent severe illness and saves lives. It’s a critical tool in reducing the impact of the omicron variant on the community and health care system.

According to December data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, people who received a booster dose were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than people who were not fully vaccinated. Data also showed people who were fully vaccinated, but not yet boosted, were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than people who were not fully vaccinated.

More than 65% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated and 59% of those age 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.

The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. People can also schedule an appointment at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Additional clinic times and locations are available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.