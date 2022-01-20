ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Lil Rel Howery’s ‘Small Fortune’ Canceled by NBC After One Season

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NBC has canceled Lil Rel Howery’s “Small Fortune” after just one season, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to TheWrap. The format for “Small Fortune” was imported from the UK. In each episode, teams of three from various backgrounds work together to earn a shot at competing for a...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Netflix cancels Gentefied after two seasons

Looks like the Morales family will have to find a new home. After two seasons, Netflix has canceled Gentefied, a dramedy set in Los Angeles following the story of a Mexican American family dealing with upheavals in their neighborhood and community. The show starred Karrie Martin, J.J. Soria, Carlos Santos, and Joaquín Cosío as members of the Morales family.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘60 Minutes+’ Streaming Spinoff Canceled After One Season By Paramount Plus

There will be no second season for 60 Minutes+, the streaming version of the CBS News newsmagazine. Paramount+ has canceled the series after one season. “We are proud of the team at 60 Minutes+ and of the stories they produced, which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time,” Paramount+ said in a statement to Deadline. “Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award. The excellent work that has been done by the 60+ team will continue to be on Paramount+.” The program featured longer segments and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Rel Howery
Person
Andy Lassner
Collider

'Harold and the Purple Crayon’ Live-Action Movie Adaptation Adds Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery is drawing himself into the imaginative world of Harold and the Purple Crayon. Deadline reports that Howery will join Zachary Levi (Shazam!) in the live-action film based on the beloved children’s book of the same name. Two time Academy Award nominated director Carlos Saldanha is attached to direct.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. Vergara stars in the title role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990s. She recently finished her second season as a judge...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Rel#Big Little Heist#Universal Studio Group#Youngest Media#Lucas Church#Telepictures
tvseriesfinale.com

Ellen’s Game of Games: Cancelled; No Season Five for NBC Competition Series

NBC wants to stop playing. The peacock network has cancelled the Ellen’s Game of Games TV show so we won’t see a fifth season. A competition series, Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Audience members compete in humorous challenges for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.
TV SHOWS
Variety

PBS Drops ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 Trailer; Roku Announces ‘Doomlands’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

PBS and WGBH’s Masterpiece released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Sanditon” on Thursday. Inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, the historical drama tells the story of Charlotte Heywood, a high-spirited young woman who happens upon the seaside town of Sanditon during a time of social change, and becomes intrigued by the town’s inhabitants and their secrets. The first season of the fan-favorite British series ended on a giant cliffhanger in early 2020, and having been canceled in the UK by ITV, it wasn’t clear if anything would ever be resolved. But following fan outcry and the successful...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us Spinoff 'Conversations' Have Taken Place — Here's the Hitch

This Is Us‘ upcoming series finale will sound the death knell for any potential Pearson spinoffs, according to series creator Dan Fogelman. In an interview with TVLine’s sister pub Variety, the EP confirms that 20th Television — the studio behind the soon-to-conclude NBC smash — has indeed approached him about keeping the Emmy-winning franchise afloat via an offshoot. But Fogelman cites a major stumbling block standing in the way of any possible spinoff: the show’s sixth and final season. “Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told,” he tells the trade. “So there is no...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

'The Hills' Reboot Canceled After 2 Seasons on MTV

Those new beginnings are already over for the cast of 'The Hills' -- the reality show's reboot is getting the ax ... TMZ has learned. Multiple sources connected to the MTV show tell us "The Hills: New Beginnings" is officially not coming back for a third season, and late last week the cast got the bad news from production.
TV SERIES
IGN

I Know What You Did Last Summer Cancelled After One Season on Prime Video

Prime Video has decided to cancel I Know What You Did Last Summer almost two months after the finale of the series' first season premiered. As reported by Deadline, Prime Video's young adult horror series was met with a mixed reception and unfortunately will not return for a Season 2. While this series won't continue, Prime Video is still a great home for other young adult series like The Wilds, Fairfax, and the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty.
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy