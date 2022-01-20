Lil Rel Howery’s ‘Small Fortune’ Canceled by NBC After One Season

NBC wants to stop playing. The peacock network has cancelled the Ellen’s Game of Games TV show so we won’t see a fifth season. A competition series, Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Audience members compete in humorous challenges for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO