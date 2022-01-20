Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 3:11PM CST until January 21 at 3:00PM CST by NWS

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and. make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown...
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. expected. Strongest winds across eastern Ventura county valleys. and northern San Fernando valley. * WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County. Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty...
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strongest along the Malibu coast. * WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and.
