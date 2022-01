The scene is set. You’re laying in a comfy spot. More than one candle is lit. Maybe you have some soothing music playing in the background. You are so excited to start reading this book that’s been on your TBR list for months. You open the book and read a few pages. As you hum to yourself, you try to focus on the descriptions, the words, and imagery. After a few moments, you can’t fight it any longer. You’re bored. You don’t feel like reading about this new character. You’re not sucked into the story. You sigh, close the book, and cast it aside. You doubt you’ll pick it back up anytime soon.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO