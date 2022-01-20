VIDEO: Car fire on I-95 in Delray Beach

A fire burning in California shut down part of Highway 1 and forced evacuations. As of Saturday night, it had grown to 1,050 acres, and was 20% contained, according to Cal Fire. The blaze — called the Colorado Fire — began around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Palo Colorado Road in...
NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came from an immigrant family and grew up in a community with strained police relations, but joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic city,” he once wrote.
The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
LONDON/KIYV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior UK minister said on Sunday after Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there. Britain made the accusation late on Saturday, also saying Russian intelligence...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is postponing her wedding after announcing new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday following the discovery of nine cases of the omicron variant in a single family that flew to Auckland to attend a wedding. The so-called “red setting” of the...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned of a “swift” and “severe” united response from the U.S. and European allies if a "single additional Russian force" enters Ukraine. Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” about potential aggressions by Russia and...
A monkey is missing after a truck carrying dozens of monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to local police. Authorities are urging people not to approach the monkey if they see it. "Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come...
(CNN) — Actor and director Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died by suicide, her representative confirmed to CNN Saturday. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time," a statement from King provided by her representative said.
