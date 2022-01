When Insomniac’s Spider-Man was released on PS4 in 2018, it quickly set a new gold standard for superhero games. It seems as if any game featuring heroes released since has been compared to it, and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon. While the gameplay is near perfect, the story keeps fans coming back. As any fan knows, there is more to Spider-Man’s life than just fun villains and quips. There are deep emotional layers and fantastic characters. This game nails every aspect of this on the head, and, to many, this is one of the best stories featuring the wall-crawler and his colorful cast of characters. Here are just some arguments that prove Insomniac’s Spider-Man isn’t just a great game; it has the best Peter Parker and a great Spidey story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO