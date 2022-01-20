ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Columnist Johanna Neumann with Sarah Becker, Jessica Ryan and Andrea Donlon: Time to update the Bottle Bill

By JOHANNA NEUMANN, SARAH BECKER, JESSICA RYAN, ANDREA DONLON
amherstbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need to stop kicking the can down the road. Since its passage nearly 40 years ago, the Bottle Bill has been Massachusetts’ most successful recycling program. But society has changed since the 1980s and this groundbreaking law needs to be updated to deliver the best results. A...

www.amherstbulletin.com

whdh.com

Walsh addresses rumors he may be considering run for Mass. governor

BOSTON (WHDH) - United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh addressed rumors that he may be considering a run for governor in the Bay State. During an interview Thursday with CNN, the former Boston mayor said, “I”m not running for governor of Massachusetts.”. “President Biden asked me in January...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Has the omicron surge peaked in Massachusetts?

"We're still not in a place where it's super safe yet." A thin, glimmering sliver of good news appears to be glowing a bit brighter: State data shows Massachusetts may be past the peak of COVID-19’s omicron surge. The seven-day average of confirmed virus cases is apparently dropping just...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

86,450 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported more than 86,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the previous week period, a number larger than the previous period but lacking the huge surge seen previously, and 170 more deaths in people with breakthrough cases. This week's data, which normally posts on Tuesdays, was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Nearly Half Of COVID Cases In Massachusetts Hospitals Are ‘Incidental’

BOSTON (CBS) – New data released by the state shows nearly half of the patients in Massachusetts hospitals who tested positive for COVID were admitted for other reasons. In its daily COVID report Thursday, the state is now distinguishing between patients with “primary” and “incidental” COVID cases. On January 18, there were 3,187 patients hospitalized with COVID. Of those patients, 1,624, or 51%, were listed as being hospitalized due to primary COVID. There were 1,563 patients, or 49%, reported as incidental COVID. This includes patients in the hospital for something else, like a broken hip, who just happen to test positive for COVID. COVID hospitalizations (Image Mass DPH) Patients are reported as being hospitalized for primary COVID if they received dexamethasone, a steroid treatment. “It’s a good measure of those patients who are admitted to the hospital with COVID who have serious respiratory infection or serious respiratory complication,” Dr. Maren Batalden of the Cambridge Health Alliance told WBZ-TV. (WBZ-TV graphic) Thursday was the first day the state released this new information.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

With cases surging, Massachusetts officials will 'pivot' on COVID testing in schools

The omicron variant has changed the COVID-19 pandemic, and Massachusetts is beginning to shift its approach to the virus in schools. As he announced plans to provide free rapid antigen tests to schools and child care providers starting next week, Gov. Charlie Baker spoke of a strategic “pivot” away from cost-intensive and centralized viral surveillance, and toward monitoring at the household level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston emergency officials mourning sudden death of EMT

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are mourning the sudden death of an active-duty emergency medical technician. “It is with deep sadness and sense of loss that we inform our members of the sudden loss of active duty EMT Matthew Clancy,” Boston Emergency Medical Services Chief James Hooley said in a tweet.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘Something Bad Is Going to Happen': Serious Safety Concerns Raised About Lowell Bridge

Drivers in Lowell, Massachusetts, are sounding the alarm about a bridge they say has become so rickety that they are afraid it could collapse at any moment. The Rourke Bridge is a critical link over the Merrimack River, carrying roughly 27,000 vehicles a day. It was supposed to be temporary when it was first built in 1983, but it is still standing and some say they fear it is crumbling.
LOWELL, MA
thefocus.news

Who is Maura Healey’s wife Gabrielle Wolohojian?

Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey, Democrat, just threw her hat into the ring for Boston’s gubernatorial race – who is her wife, or long-term partner, Gabrielle Wolohojian?. Does Maura Healey have a wife?. It isn’t clear whether they are married but the Boston Herald refers to Gabrielle Wolohojian...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

