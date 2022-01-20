LSU home meet vs Arkansas postponed
LSU Gymnastic’s meet with the Arkansas Razorbacks this Friday is now postponed due to COVID cases within the Razorbacks program.
Last week, LSU had its meet vs Missouri postponed due to cases inside LSU’s program.
LSU is scheduled to travel to Georgia for their next meet a week from Friday (Jan 28th).
