The global spread of COVID-19 is often called a pandemic. Many public health officials, however, are predicting it may soon become endemic, but what does that mean?. At first, COVID-19 was classified as an epidemic. When it began to spread worldwide, it became a pandemic. Now, if it's something that we don't expect to get rid of, it will become endemic, which is looking more and more likely, said Donna Skoda, Summit County Health Commissioner.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO