Candace Owens has been accused of disrespecting people who have died from Covid after she “apologised to all of the people who are upset that I am unvaccinated and somehow survived Covid”. The commentary was followed by Ms Owens arguing that Covid was “a disease with an approximate 99.87 per cent survival rate for individuals under the age of 65”.“I am shocked that I survived those odds,” tweeted Ms Owens. “Maybe I should buy a lottery ticket.”She immediately came under attack for her remarks, which appeared to dismiss those 830,000 Americans who had died from Covid, and their families. Dozens...

