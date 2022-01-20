Montgomery Co Biotech Facility is the Only One of Its Kind in the Entire U.S. Military; Making “Catch-All” COVID Vaccine
Important and groundbreaking research is happening at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) campus in Montgomery County. In fact, one facility on the campus is so cutting-edge it's the only one of its kind in the entire U.S. Military and the research being conducted there could eliminate all current and future COVID-19 variants with one shot.
