Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Co Biotech Facility is the Only One of Its Kind in the Entire U.S. Military; Making “Catch-All” COVID Vaccine

 2 days ago

Image: Biotech Facility

Important and groundbreaking research is happening at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) campus in Montgomery County. In fact, one facility on the campus is so cutting-edge it's the only one of its kind in the entire U.S. Military and the research being conducted there could eliminate all current and future COVID-19 variants with one shot...READ MORE

Montgomery Business Scene

Montgomery County-based Novavax Applies For COVID-19 Vaccine in South Africa, Omicron Ground Zero

Gaithersburg-based Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) continues Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) filings around the world. This time, the company is using its EUA filings in South Africa with its partner Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer measured by volume. Novavax said it is on the verge of filing an EUA with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Silver Spring...READ MORE.
Montgomery Business Scene

Montgomery County - Novavax Files EUA for COVID-19 Vaccine in South Africa; Omicron Ground Zero

Gaithersburg-based Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) continues Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) filings around the world. This time, the company is using its EUA filings in South Africa with its partner Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer measured by volume. Novavax said it is on the verge of filing an EUA with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Silver Spring...READ MORE.
Montgomery Business Scene

RegenxBio & AbbVie: Multi-Billion Dollar Collab Reach Pivotal Late-Stage Clinical Trial for Eye Degeneration Treatment

Rockville-based RegenxBio (Nasdaq: RGNX) is moving forward with the next phase of its partnership with North Chicago Illinois-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to create a treatment for wet age-related macular eye degeneration (wet AMD) The partnership announced in September 2021 is on its way to commercialize RGX-314, in what RegenxBio hopes will be a one-time gene therapy for wet AMD. RegenxBio executed one of the biggest leases in 2020, taking the entire 177,000 square foot building at 9804 Medical Center Drive in North Rockville. RegenxBio already received an upfront payment of...READ MORE.
ABOUT

Montgomery Business Scene is focused on bringing you business news about Montgomery County and its relation to the surrounding Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Some of it might be different from what you're used to, but we always want to bring you the truth and make it interesting.

 https://mocobizscene.com

