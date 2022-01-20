ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wassail the Apple Trees for a successful harvest

By OP-ED
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerhune Orchards invites the community to once again Wassail the Apple Trees, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, to ensure a successful harvest next season. Wassail is an ancient Saxon word that means “Health Be to You.”. Fill the air...

