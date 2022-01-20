ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

BBER – Montanans Can Expect Higher Rates on Car and Home Loans

By Peter Christian
 3 days ago
With inflation higher than it has been in over 40 years, the Federal Reserve will have to take some hard steps to bring the situation under control, and it won’t be pretty or easy for Montanans. KGVO News spoke with Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of...

