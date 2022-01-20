ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Celtic see off late West Brom bid for signing target Matt O’Riley

By Niall J
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic have held off a late bid from West Brom for signing target Matt O’Riley , that’s according to a report in Daily Record last night. With a £1.5 fee already being agreed with the former Fulham midfielder’s club MK Dons, O’Riley has already travelled to Scotland for his medical and...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Sergio Ramos Scores First Goal With Paris Saint-Germain

Corner-kick set pieces aren’t the strongest for Paris Saint-Germain, but against Stade de Reims, the capital club took advantage, resulting in Sergio Ramos’ first goal with the French side. After the Stade de Reims goalkeeper blocked the header, the ball remained loose, leading to Ramos putting in a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in the Premier League on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to end a run of four fixtures without a win. If last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City didn’t ruled Chelsea out of the title race, Tuesday’s draw at Brighton effectively ended their hopes. The Blues will be looking over their shoulder if Spurs win to close the gap to five points, with Antonio Conte’s side having an additional three games in hand. There has been a focus on the transfer window in the build-up, with Ousmane Dembele is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola says Southampton draw shows how tough winning title is

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Southampton epitomises the difficulty of defending the Premier League title.Reigning champions City were unable to stretch their winning run to 13 top-flight games after being forced to come from behind at a boisterous St Mary’s.Aymeric Laporte’s 65th-minute header cancelled out a shock early opener from Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters.But the runaway leaders could not find a winner as they dropped points for the first time since late October, leaving them 12 above second-placed Liverpool albeit having played two games more.Despite the minor setback, City manager Guardiola had no complaints about the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Mcgree
Person
Matt O'riley
Person
Ange Postecoglou
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial on verge of Sevilla loan move after Spaniards strike agreement with Manchester United

Anthony Martial is on the verge of joining Sevilla on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.An agreement between the two clubs is understood to have been reached, with Sevilla prepared to cover Martial’s wages for the remainder of the campaign.The deal does not include either a loan fee or an option to buy and is subject to Martial completing a medical.The 26-year-old will fly to Seville later today and has been eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford after becoming frustrated with a lack of first team opportunities this season.Martial informed Ralf Rangnick last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Nottingham Forest, West Brom target Rangers Goldson

Connor Goldson is wanted by Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion. The Rangers defender is reportedly keen on return to his native England. The Scottish Sun claim West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest - plus one other unnamed side - want to sign the 29-year-old. Goldson is set to become...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Celtic#Daily Record#West Brom#Belgian#Italian#Middlesboro
The Independent

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five players Newcastle are targeting in final week of January transfer window

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris WoodHere, we take a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.Sven BotmanThe Magpies made the capture of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Crystal Palace’s newly rejuvenated squad have adapted to Patrick Vieira’s ideas quicker than many people thought they would.The departure of Roy Hodgson promised more free-flowing football but risked relegation from the Premier League.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolSo far, Vieira has tipped the scales in his favour but just one league win in five games will leave him desperately craving a victory to move further away from the drop zone - they currently sit 11 points clear of 18th place Norwich.Palace face an incredibly difficult task of welcoming Liverpool to Selhurst Park this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David De Gea hopes dramatic win over West Ham can kickstart Man Utd’s season

David De Gea hopes Manchester United’s “unbelievable” stoppage-time winner against top-four rivals West Ham will be the moment that kickstarts their campaign.Long since out of the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and Champions League remain the Red Devils’ only route to silverware having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Saturday’s opponents.That win in September was West Ham’s first at Old Trafford since 2007 and David Moyes was unable to mastermind another memorable triumph at his former club on Saturday afternoon.Ralf Rangnick’s side looked comfortable for the most part but it took a last-gasp strike from substitute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea can kick on after much-needed Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s wonder goal and victory over Tottenham will hand Chelsea renewed confidence following an indifferent run of form as they look to shut down any worries about a top-four Premier League finish.Ziyech’s moment of magic teed up Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, their third victory against their London rivals in this month.Thiago Silva’s header cemented Chelsea’s first league win in five outings since their success at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.Now the bulk of Chelsea’s players can head into a week off satisfied to have reasserted some Premier League authority, with the Blues remaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy