Celtic see off late West Brom bid for signing target Matt O’Riley

Anthony Martial is on the verge of joining Sevilla on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.An agreement between the two clubs is understood to have been reached, with Sevilla prepared to cover Martial’s wages for the remainder of the campaign.The deal does not include either a loan fee or an option to buy and is subject to Martial completing a medical.The 26-year-old will fly to Seville later today and has been eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford after becoming frustrated with a lack of first team opportunities this season.Martial informed Ralf Rangnick last...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO