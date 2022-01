Latest COVID-19 Relief Grants Prioritize State’s Hardest Hit Sectors and Disproportionately Impacted Areas. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced that more than $111 million in relief funds have been distributed to businesses – a key milestone to accelerate small business recovery through the Back to Business (B2B) program. Since the program’s first round of grantees last September, 2,913 grants totaling more than $111 million have been provided to small businesses in over 300 cities across the state, with almost eighty percent of awards delivered to businesses in disproportionately impacted communities and hard-hit industries.

