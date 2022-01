On Friday, January 14, the University announced that it may require residential students who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate in their assigned rooms instead of relocating to dedicated isolation housing in Stony Island Hall. In an email sent Friday to all students living in University housing, Assistant Vice President for Campus Life Richard Mason and Interim Executive Director of Housing & Residence Life Heath Rossner wrote that UChicago is also considering relocating students whose roommates test positive for COVID-19 to nearby accommodations. “These alternate accommodations are located either on-campus or very close to campus and will be provided at no additional expense,” Mason and Rossner wrote.

9 DAYS AGO