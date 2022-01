An exhibit featuring rare books, manuscripts and artifacts is on display at Troy University’s Dothan Campus library, located in R. Terry Everett Hall, now through spring. The exhibit is part of the collection of The Remnant Trust, a public educational foundation that shares an actively growing collection of manuscripts, first editions and early works dealing with topics of individual liberty and human dignity with some pieces dating as early as 2500 B.C. The Trust makes the collection available to colleges and universities and other organizations for use by students, faculty, scholars and the general public.

TROY, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO