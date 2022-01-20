Exclusive-Goldman Sachs bonus pool for investment bankers up 40-50%

Sands China Ltd (OTCPK:SCHYY) jumped another 14% in Monday trading in Hong Kong to follow on Friday's big jump of more than 20%. Investors have warmed up to Macau casino stocks after a release of a gaming law report removed an overhang of any major revisions. Macau plans to grant six casino licenses in the region with a duration of 10 years and an option for a three-year extension. Significantly, there was not an increase in tax proposed above the current 40% rate and no restrictions on dividends to shareholders.

