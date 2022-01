On January 3, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for children ages 12 to 15. The Pfizer shot is the first booster to become available for younger age groups, since Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s booster shots currently have only been approved for adults age 18 and up. The CDC has also recently recommended that children who are at least 5 years old and severely or moderately immunocompromised receive a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

