Hawaii State

Glaucoma treatment should be tailored to individual patients

By Eamon N. Dreisbach
 5 days ago

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii — Clinical research, personal experience, physician skill set, patient factors and goals all influence the decision to perform trabeculectomy or use a tube shunt, a speaker said here at Hawaiian Eye 2022....

Nature.com

COVID-19 patient accounts of illness severity, treatments and lasting symptoms

First-person accounts of COVID-19 illness and treatment can complement and enrich data derived from electronic medical or public health records. With patient-reported data, it is uniquely possible to ascertain in-depth contextual information as well as behavioral and emotional responses to illness. The Novel Coronavirus Illness Patient Report (NCIPR) dataset includes complete survey responses from 1,584 confirmed COVID-19 patients ages 18 to 98. NCIPR survey questions address symptoms, medical complications, home and hospital treatments, lasting effects, anxiety about illness, employment impacts, quarantine behaviors, vaccine-related behaviors and effects, and illness of other family/household members. Additional questions address financial security, perceived discrimination, pandemic impacts (relationship, social, stress, sleep), health history, and coping strategies. Detailed patient reports of illness, environment, and psychosocial impact, proximal to timing of infection and considerate of demographic variation, is meaningful for understanding pandemic-related public health from the perspective of those that contracted the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Glaucoma's first line of treatment defense: eye drops

SHREVEPORT, La. — Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness. And most of the time, it has no symptoms. Dr. Chris Shelby of the WK Eye Institute explains how glaucoma is treated: “Because Glaucoma is high pressure the damages your nerve, the only thing that we can treat is the pressure. So, the first line of defense is drops. And usually a once-a-day drop at nighttime is enough to lower the pressure to a point where it doesn't damage the nerve.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lima News

Treating glaucoma

January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about treating this group of eye conditions. About 3 million people in the U.S. have glaucoma, and it’s the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

New Treatment For Depression Causes Remission In Almost 80 Percent Of Patients

A study from Stanford University on a new protocol for treating severe depression using transcranial magnetic stimulation has shown overwhelming success, resulting in remission for 79 percent of people in the 29-person double-blind trial. Such treatment has been used previously against depression, but the new protocol is an individualized and...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Community pharmacies to supply antiviral treatments to high-risk COVID-19 patients

Community pharmacies in Scotland will be paid £45 per item to dispense the COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir to eligible patients, the government has announced. A circular, published by the Scottish government on 13 January 2022, said that this would be supplemented with up to £12 to cover the cost of home delivery where needed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Skin, soft tissue infection treatments differ by race

Implicit racial bias could play a part in antibiotics prescribed for skin and soft tissue infections, according to a research letter published in JAMA Network Open. “While emergent data suggest that racial differences and disparities in medical therapy exist for common other health conditions like diabetes and hypertension, racial differences have not been previously investigated in antibiotic choice for infections like [skin and soft tissue infections (SSTI)],” Alysse G. Wurcel, MD, MS, assistant professor in the department of medicine’s division of geographic medicine and infectious diseases at Tufts Medical Center and the study’s first author, told Healio.
HEALTH
healio.com

Several pathways under investigation for dry AMD treatment

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii — Several pathways are under investigation for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, according to a presentation at Retina 2022. “The big issue for us researchers is we don’t have a good animal model to test anything,” Peter K. Kaiser, MD, said. “We don’t have preclinical models that inform us if a drug is going to work or not because the animal that we use are humans. If you look at the different approaches, it really falls along the lines of our current thinking about dry AMD.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KGW

Non-COVID patients face more delays for surgeries, treatments in Oregon

OREGON, USA — As Oregon breaks records for daily coronavirus cases, more people are having to delay surgeries and other treatments because of hospital overcrowding. Joyce Atkins, 75, of Tualatin loves to be active. She has played tennis since high school, but had to abruptly stop in 2019 when her back began having issues.
OREGON STATE
healio.com

Transgender patients with acne need culturally competent, comprehensive care

Dermatologists should be aware of clinical and mental health parameters when treating transgender patients for acne, according to a recommendation statement. “Transgender persons who undergo masculinizing hormone therapy experience a wide array of dermatologic effects as they initiate and maintain testosterone therapy,” Rakan Radi, MD, of the department of dermatology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and colleagues wrote.
HEALTH
Health
healio.com

Tertiary centers: Overwhelmed with backlog of patients after COVID-19

What we’re seeing right now is very different than what we experienced with the COVID-19 surge back in December 2020. Back in late 2020 and early 2021, many of our hospitals had a record census of COVID-19-positive patients, and practices had to dial down some of their clinical care (new patient referrals, elective surgeries, transplants) to accommodate those high COVID-19 patient numbers in the hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
healio.com

Should fidaxomicin be the preferred treatment for C. difficile?

New guidelines issued in 2021 stated a preference for fidaxomicin as first-line treatment for Clostridioides difficile infection, despite concerns about its cost. We asked Infectious Disease News Editorial Board Member Jeff Brock, PharmD, MBA, BCPS-AQ ID, an infectious disease pharmacy specialist at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, if the new guidelines got it right.
DES MOINES, IA
healio.com

Imaging plays important part in diagnosis, documentation of DME

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii — At Retina 2022, Sophie J. Bakri, MD, provided some pearls on the clinical relevance of imaging for diabetic macular edema. In addition to diagnosing DME, Bakri said imaging helps document disease progression and exclude other diseases or disease manifestations. “With edema, we need to measure it...
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid-19: High-risk patients getting new treatments

New Covid-19 treatments are being given to patients in Northern Ireland who are at the highest risk from the effects of the virus. In the past four weeks, more than 350 patients here have received them either at home or at an outpatient service. The drugs, which were previously only...
WORLD

