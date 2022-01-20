Glaucoma treatment should be tailored to individual patients

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii — Several pathways are under investigation for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, according to a presentation at Retina 2022. “The big issue for us researchers is we don’t have a good animal model to test anything,” Peter K. Kaiser, MD, said. “We don’t have preclinical models that inform us if a drug is going to work or not because the animal that we use are humans. If you look at the different approaches, it really falls along the lines of our current thinking about dry AMD.”

