Bargain-hunting buoys Wall Street after Nasdaq correction

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded on Thursday with solid gains for technology and growth shares as Treasury yields steadied and investors sought bargains a day after the Nasdaq fell into correction territory. All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. Megacap stocks gave the biggest...

Shore News Network

Bitcoin falls again, last down 4%

(Reuters) -Bitcoin dropped again on Saturday and was last down around 4% for the day, hovering around the $35,000 level. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now about half its $69,000 peak in November. It was last at $35,049, after falling as low as $34,000 and following a steep fall on Friday.
Shore News Network

Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Expectations of rising interest rates are bolstering the shares of regional banks, as a tumble in technology stocks pushes investors to search for assets that could thrive amid higher yields and tighter Federal Reserve policy. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF was up 2% year-to-date on Friday...
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

