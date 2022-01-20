ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goldman, JPMorgan award bumper bonuses to top bankers

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, Wall Street’s premier investment banks, this week informed staff of bumper bonuses for 2021, following a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking. Goldman Sachs increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, people with direct knowledge of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Deutsche Bank Taps Art Finance Veteran John Arena to Head Art Lending

Deutsche Bank has named John Arena, a former executive at Bank of America, as director for fine art lending. In his new role, Arena will be be tasked with structuring complex art loans for the bank’s ultra-high-net-worth clients. He will report to Bill Lordi, head of lending at Deutsche Bank’s international private bank in the Americas. Arena begins in his role this month, and will be based in Florida. For the past 16 years, Arena has served as national credit executive for fine art product at Bank of America, where he focused on art finance–related roles. He has previously worked at...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS (Reuters) – The board of Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of Greece’s stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund, previously...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before Friday's open has helped trigger a two-day drop of 10.0%. Bank of America's stock rose 4.5% on the day it reported third-quarter results (Oct. 14), but fell on the day of the previous seven quarterly reports by an average of 3.2%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday after gaining 0.1% on Friday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase increases pay for junior bankers again - Financial News

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 550-point fall

Shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are posting losses Tuesday afternoon, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 549 points (1.5%) lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have fallen $27.11 (7.1%) while those of JPMorgan Chase have fallen $7.16 (4.5%), combining for a roughly 226-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Cisco (CSCO) Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Washington Post

Goldman Sachs Bankers Win Big. Its Investors Aren’t Pleased.

Goldman Sachs’s workers have been the big winners from the recent boom in dealmaking and trading compared with both its shareholders and peers at rival banks. Investors didn’t take the news well: Goldman’s stock tumbled 8% even though it reported record full-year revenue and profits on Tuesday. The bank’s performance in fourth-quarter and full-year investment banking fees and trading revenue in bonds, currencies and commodities also beat that of rivals and analysts’ forecasts. Stock trading was the only downer.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Bumper#Goldman Jpmorgan Award#Reuters#M A#Goldman And Jpmorgan#Ecm
Financial Times

Goldman’s big bonus payouts weigh on quarterly profit

Goldman Sachs’s net profit fell 13 per cent year-on-year in the last three months of 2021, as the Wall Street bank paid out bigger bonuses than analysts had forecast. In fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Goldman reported net income of $3.8bn, or $10.81 per share, compared with $4.36bn, or $12.08 per share, in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Goldman Sachs Group A Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.10% Yield

Goldman Sachs Group has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $22.29B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.10% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
pymnts.com

JPMorgan Active Mobile Customers Hit 59M, Tech Investments Top $12B

For banking giant JPMorgan, the fourth quarter showed continued momentum in credit and debit spending, and double-digit gains in active mobile customers, as measured in year-over-year growth. Debit and credit sales volume was $376.2 billion in the most recent period, up 26% year on year. Credit card sales volumes were...
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Earnings Top Views

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings early Friday, amid the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates in the coming months and omicron's impact on the economy. JPM stock and Citigroup fell. Wells Fargo stock advanced. The reports come as expectations for Federal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why JPMorgan Is Among Rob Sechan's Top Picks For 2022

With the Federal Reserve having suggested that rates are likely headed higher this year, financials have been an area of focus for investors. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan prefers JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in the financial sector and named it a top pick for 2022 on Monday. "It's probably the...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy