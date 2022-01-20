PUBLIC NOTICE Dog Tags are required as per By-law 2016-009

A convoy of truckers funded by online donations is driving to Ottawa, the Canadian capital, to oppose border vaccine mandates. The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents truckers from all over the country, criticised a number of planned protests against the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border travel. In a statement issued on Saturday, a day before the convoy left British Columbia, the CTA said that they don’t support the demonstration and that they “strongly” disapprove “of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges”. The truckers driving from British Columbia are set to be joined by groups of other...
