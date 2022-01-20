PUBLIC NOTICE Dog Tags are required as per By-law 2016-009

CHICAGO (CBS) — Who would ever thought we’d be happy to say you can head to the DMV? The Illinois Secretary of State’s office on Monday reopened its driver services facilities for in-person business, after they were closed to start the new year due to the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases statewide. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office first closed its Driver Services facilities and other offices on Jan. 3 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide. Those offices originally were supposed to reopen on Jan. 17, but were kept closed an extra week as COVID-19 cases continued...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO