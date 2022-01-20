ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelmsford, MA

Person Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On Route 3 In Chelmsford

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWR0v_0drIqWg700

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A person was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Route 3 North in Chelmsford Thursday afternoon. It happened prior to Exit 84 at about 2:15 p.m.

When State Police arrived, they found a Nissan SUV disabled in the breakdown and a tractor-trailer stopped about 300 feet away.

The 77-year-old man who was driving the SUV was struck by the truck and seriously injured. State Police said life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash and why the man was stopped and outside the vehicle are under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

2 People Injured, 3 Parked Cars Hit In Cambridge Rollover Crash

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A car rolled over and crashed into three parked cars in Cambridge on Saturday morning. Two people were hurt in the crash, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. The Cambridge Fire Department and EMS crews responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Cambridge Police say the accident took place at the intersection of Broadway and Highland Street. A car rolled over in Cambridge Saturday morning. (Photo Credit: Cambridge Police) The two people injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals. There were delays in the area shortly after the crash, but traffic opened up again around 9 a.m.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Wellfleet Police Investigating Fatal Crash

WELLFLEET (CBS) – Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Wellfleet. It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Route 6 and Old Wharf Road. Officers were on scene around 7 a.m. investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Wellfleet Police at (508) 349-3702.
WELLFLEET, MA
CBS Boston

DA: Tyngsboro Police Tried To Stop Car Before Fatal Crash With Garbage Truck

TYNGSBORO (CBS) – Police in Tyngsboro attempted to stop the driver of a car who was killed in a head-on crash with a garbage truck Friday afternoon. The crash happened on Westford Road. Shortly after 1 p.m., police were asked to conduct a well-being check on a resident of Tyngsboro. When officers responded to the caller’s home, a vehicle matching the description of the person allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed. The Middlesex District Attorney said the car crossed the center line on Westford Road and hit the garbage truck. The Tyngsboro crash involving a garbage truck and car (WBZ-TV) The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The driver of the garbage truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

72-Year-Old Woman Stabbed At Hamilton Home By Person Who Knew Her

HAMILTON (CBS) — A 72-year-old woman was stabbed early Saturday morning at a home in Hamilton by a woman who knew her, according to local police. Officers say that the Hamilton Communications Center was called about a report of a woman being stabbed. The incident took place on Railroad Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and then arrested a 46-year-old woman. The 72-year-old was taken to Beverly Hospital for further treatment. As of Saturday night, the status of the woman who was stabbed is not known. No charges have been issued yet. The incident is still under investigation.
HAMILTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelmsford, MA
Accidents
Chelmsford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Chelmsford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

1 Killed, 1 Hurt During Accidental Fire At Arlington Apartments For Elderly And Disabled

ARLINGTON (CBS) – One woman was killed and another was injured when a fire broke out Saturday morning at an apartment building in Arlington that houses elderly residents and people with disabilities. Arlington Fire Chief Kevin M. Kelley said the fire was accidental and started with an electric baseboard heater that either malfunctioned or was close to combustible items. It happened around 4 a.m. at Chestnut Manor on Medford Street. Firefighters were met with a “large volume” of smoke in a third floor unit. Residents had self-evacuated to the balcony and were coming out an adjacent unit when firefighters got to the scene. Flames...
ARLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Taunton Man Arraigned On OUI Charge After Smashing Into State Police Cruiser

TAUNTON (CBS) — A Taunton man was arraigned in court on Friday after allegedly hitting a police cruiser while driving intoxicated. Saul Justa, 44, was arrested on Thursday night after colliding with a State Police cruiser on Cohannet Street in Taunton. Justa is being charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and using an electronic device while driving his car. Police say the collision happened around 10 p.m. Saul Justa in Taunton District Court after allegedly crashing into a police cruiser while intoxicated. (WBZ-TV) The officer who inside the damaged cruiser was treated at Morton Hospital for minor injuries and was released late Thursday night. Once other officers arrived at the scene, they said they determined that the Justa had been drinking. He was then arrested. Justa was released on $100 bail on Friday. He was ordered by a judge to not drive without a valid license.  The 44-year-old is scheduled to appear back in court on March 1 for a pre-trial hearing.
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

Driver Killed By Commuter Rail Train In Wilmington Identified; MBTA Says ‘Human Error’ Focus Of Investigation

WILMINGTON (CBS) – The woman killed Friday night when her car was hit by a Commuter Rail train in Wilmington has been identified as 68-year-old Roberta Sausville. Sausville, a Wilmington resident, was driving eastbound along Middlesex Avenue and was crossing the railroad when she was hit. No one else was in the car. Transit Police said the impact pushed Sausville’s car 40-50 yards. She was pronounced dead on scene. There were 54 people on the train, which was inbound to Boston. No injuries were reported. In a statement on Saturday, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said “human error” is the primary focus of the...
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Vigil And March Held In Belmont For Henry Tapia, One Year After Being Killed In Road Rage Confrontation

BELMONT (CBS) — A Belmont father who was killed one year ago in a road age incident was remembered on Saturday with a march and a candlelight vigil. 35-year-old Henry Tapia was a Black and Latino man, and authorities say his skin color became part of his assailant’s motive. On the same road where the tragedy unfolded, candle-toting marchers mourned the death of Tapia, even as many were quick to admit that his memory always brings a smile. “His main goal was to make sure everybody was laughing,” Courtney Morton said, Tapia’s girlfriend. Morton was among them recalling that day a year ago...
BELMONT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Route 3#Traffic Accident#State Police
CBS Boston

Driver Struck And Killed By Commuter Rail Train At Wilmington Crossing

WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Boston-bound Commuter Rail train struck and killed a woman in a car at a railroad crossing in Wilmington Friday night. It happened near North Wilmington Station just before 6 p.m. Transit Police said the woman in her 60s was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. Her identity has not been released. “The accident brought her approximately 40-50 yards inbound,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said. The woman was driving eastbound along Middlesex Avenue and was crossing the railroad when she was hit. “I’m always here walking the dog, never seen an accident, I’ve lived here over 40 years,” said Maureen Lee. No one on board the train was injured. The 54 passengers were transferred to buses to continue into Boston. Transit Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are investigating. “It would be inappropriate for me to speculate on the cause of the accident,” Supt. Sullivan said. “We have to allow the investigators a meaningful opportunity to look into it.”
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Peter Pan Bus Catches On Fire On Route 3 In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A Peter Pan bus caught on fire on Route 3 in Plymouth on Friday. The Plymouth Fire Department said there were no reported injuries to passengers on the bus. Firefighters said the fire was in the engine compartment and was caused by a fuel leak. At one point, smoke was pouring from the bus on the side of the road between Exit 7 and Exit 3. Massachusetts State Police said they a report about the bus fire at around 10:30 a.m. A Peter Pan bus caught on fire on Route 3 in Plymouth on Friday. (Photo Credit: Nancy Keenan Sargent) Route 3 southbound was momentarily closed at Exit 7 while the firefighters put out the fire. The fire has since been extinguished, and firefighters are working to get the bus towed and cleaned up. Passengers on the bus are now scheduled to be picked up by another bus and taken to another location.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Man In ‘Grave Condition’ After South Shore Plaza Shooting In Braintree; No Arrests Made Yet

BRAINTREE (CBS) – The South Shore Plaza in Braintree closed Saturday afternoon after a 26-year-old Boston man was shot inside. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the shooting victim is in “grave condition” after being taken to a Boston hospital. Braintree Police Deputy Chief Tim Cohoon said there was “an encounter in one of the stores” at around 3 p.m. It was between two men, and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other. Cohoon added that the shooting “looked like a targeted event and didn’t appear to be random at all.” The mall immediately went into lockdown after that, and...
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

Alvin Gaston Charged In Fitchburg Hit-And-Run That Left Young Mother Seriously Hurt

FITCHBURG (CBS) – Fitchburg Police say the driver wanted in a hit and run earlier in the week has turned himself in. Forty-two-year-old Alvin Gaston, of Ayer, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Fitchburg police say Gaston was driving down Water Street Monday night when he struck 22-year-old Samantha Dayao and, ultimately, left the scene. Dayao was walking home from work when she was hit. As of Thursday evening, Dayao is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries. “They left her laying out there like an animal,” said Dayao’s stepfather, Jose Gonzalez. “She is a sweet girl that does...
FITCHBURG, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
CBS Boston

Bryan Purdie Charged In Falmouth Home Invasion, Kidnapping

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Falmouth Police have arrested a man they say kidnapped a woman after a home invasion on Carriage Shop Road on Thursday afternoon. Bryan Purdie, 32, of Falmouth, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly forced his way into a home and fired a shot at a woman, missing her. Police said Purdie then held four people in the home at gunpoint, taking their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help. When the woman tried to run away, Purdie allegedly forced her into a gray BMW. Police responding to reports of a gunshot saw the car speeding away and chased the car. Police said the BMW was found on a dead-end route and Purdie was captured on foot. The woman was found on a nearby street with head injuries. Purdie may face more charges. Police have applied for a search warrant to gather more evidence.
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Raccoon Spotted Clinging To Back Of Garbage Truck On NH Highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A garbage truck driver had some unexpected company on a recent trip through a New Hampshire city. A WBZ-TV viewer sent a photo that shows a raccoon hanging off the back of the moving truck. A raccoon hands onto a garbage truck in Manchester, N.H.(Image Credit: Anna Moskov) The truck was driving through Manchester at the time. Anna Moskov said when the picture was taken, the truck was going about 65 MPH, but the stowaway was hanging on just fine.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Bryan Purdie Held Without Bail For Alleged Home Invasion, Kidnapping In Falmouth

FALMOUTH (CBS) — The man accused of breaking into an apartment and kidnapping a woman was in Falmouth District Court on Friday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Bryan Purdie faces 15 charges related to breaking into an apartment and a subsequent chase through Falmouth that followed. State prosecutors say Purdie forced his way into an upstairs apartment on Carriage Shop Road on Thursday, bringing along a bag, duct tape, and a handgun with him. Police say the apartment belongs to the cousin of Purdue’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, who was also inside at the time. Once inside, police say an argument began. Purdie allegedly took the...
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Man Accused Of Hitting Transit Police Officer In Face After Being Asked To Wear Mask

BOSTON (CBS) — A Sturbridge man who was asked to put on a mask before riding a train at North Station was arrested after Transit Police said he hit an officer in the face. It happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called in after they say 29-year-old Rutul Jaiswal wouldn’t put on a mask. Police said they asked Jaiswal put one on several times, but he refused. As Jaiswal was being escorted out of the station by police, they said he hit an officer in the face. Jaiswal was arrested. Police later discovered there were already existing warrants out for him from Worcester District Court for two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of trespassing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

David Reed Pleads Not Guilty In 2001 New Bedford Murder Case Of Half-Sister Rose Marie Moniz

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — David Reed, who has been charged with murder in the 2001 New Bedford cold case homicide of his half-sister Rose Marie Moniz, pleaded not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say that in March of 2001 Reed killed her, using a fireplace poker, a conch shell, and a cast iron kettle to beat her to death. Her purse was emptied on the floor and the cash was missing. Reed, who is 53 and from Acushnet and New Bedford, was also indicted in September in connection to the 2003 attempted murder and robbery of Maribel Martinez-Alegria in New Bedford. In 2019, investigators from Quinn’s...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Police: Brookline Dunkin’ Customer Threw Hot Coffee At Man For Not Wearing Mask Inside Store

BROOKLINE (CBS) — A man threw hot coffee at a fellow Dunkin’ customer for not wearing a mask inside the store Thursday morning, Brookline police say. Officers were called to the Dunkin’ at 8 Harvard St. just before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance between two customers. “The suspect and the victim got into a verbal exchange regarding the victim not wearing a mask inside of the store,” police said in a statement. Face masks are required in all indoor spaces open to the public in Brookline, and there was a sign on the Dunkin’ entrance door asking customers to...
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

NH Bar Employee Halts ‘Dangerous And Frightening Situation’ By Tackling Man With Gun

EXETER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire said a bar employee helped stop a “dangerous and frightening situation” when they pinned a man to the ground after he threatened people in the business with a loaded gun. Ricky Gagne, 49, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon after an incident at Shooter’s Pub in Exeter. Witnessed told Exeter Police that Gagne walked into the bar just before it closed and said he was looking for his credit card. After being told the card was not behind the bar, witnesses said Gagne went to...
EXETER, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Cold Case Unit Solves 1972 Murder Of Haverhill’s Arlene Clevesy

NEWTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State police have solved the decades-old murder of a Haverhill woman. The man police say killed Clevesy, Albert Moore Jr., will not be prosecuted because he died two years ago. On June 4, 1972, the body of 48-year-old Arlene Clevesy was found near Hume Brook in Newton, New Hampshire. Clevesy had been throttled and drowned. Clevesy had last been seen with Moore in the early morning of the day she was found. Moore was indicted for second-degree murder in connection with her death in 1977. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office decided not to prosecute in 1979 as...
NEWTON, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy