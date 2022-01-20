Person Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On Route 3 In Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A person was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Route 3 North in Chelmsford Thursday afternoon. It happened prior to Exit 84 at about 2:15 p.m.

When State Police arrived, they found a Nissan SUV disabled in the breakdown and a tractor-trailer stopped about 300 feet away.

The 77-year-old man who was driving the SUV was struck by the truck and seriously injured. State Police said life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash and why the man was stopped and outside the vehicle are under investigation.