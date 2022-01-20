ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen Opens Up About His Postgame Chat With Bill Belichick

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP6KU_0drIqJRu00

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick isn’t usually in a very chipper mood when his Patriots lose. That goes tenfold when his team gets embarrassed in a playoff game, and the Patriots were certainly embarrassed by the Bills in a 47-17 drubbing in the Wild Card Round over the weekend.

But even if he wasn’t in a particularly good mood following his team’s defeat, Belichick made sure to seek out the guy who was most responsible for that loss. That would be Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who led Buffalo to the end zone on all seven of the team’s drives before the Bills started taking a knee at the end of the blowout. Allen was nearly perfect as he torched the Patriots to the tune of 308 passing yards and five touchdowns, plus another 66 rushing yards.

Allen pretty much did anything he wanted against the Patriots defense and put together a performance for the ages. That was not lost on Belichick, who watched helplessly from the sideline for 60 minutes.

After talking to reporters following New England’s loss, Belichick went into the Buffalo locker room to give Allen plenty of props on his epic performance. The Bills quarterback discussed some of the details of their meeting on Thursday when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show .

“He came up to me, which is really cool,” said Allen. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done over his career. Obviously he’s one of the, if not the greatest coach of all time. So for him to come up to me after a game and give me some kudos and dap me up, it meant a lot to me, just knowing the type of coach that he is, the type of players that he’s been around, coached, and obviously the success that he’s had throughout his career. It was a pretty cool moment for me.”

Allen didn’t share too many specifics about what the two discussed, but did say that Belichick had some high praise for the performance that he had against the Patriots defense.

“Just more respect, like, ‘What you did out there was awesome. You played well tonight; we didn’t have an answer.’ Again, I shared respect right back, obviously,” said Allen. “Because I’m a big fan of his and I could go on and on about the accolades that he has.

“But again, for a coach to do that, that high caliber, was pretty special,” said Allen.

Allen and the Bills are now on to the AFC Divisional Round, where they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. As for Belichick and the Patriots, they’ll be hard at work trying to figure out a way to keep Allen from torching them again next season.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 Bold Predictions For The Bills In Divisional Round vs. Chiefs

There is a new beast of the AFC East and that is the Buffalo Bills. After years of the New England Patriots running things and looking like they could do the same this season, the Bills look like they have finally overcome the little brother syndrome and taken control of the division.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About Josh Allen

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in what should be an excellent matchup. Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the problems that Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents to a defense. In addition to having a strong arm, the Wyoming product is a great runner.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Chiefs#Patriots#American Football#Foxboro#Mcafee
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The “Most Dangerous” QB In NFL Playoffs

For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.
NFL
Boston

Forecasting the Patriots’ biggest free-agent decisions this offseason

Keeping J.C. Jackson seems like a no-brainer for the Patriots. Whether or not to retain veteran mainstays like Dont'a Hightower might be a more difficult question. With the playoffs over for the Patriots, the inevitability of tough offseason decisions is looming large over a team that feels like it’s about to change its guard.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Buccaneers over Rams is the bet you need to make (and more)

After a lackluster Super Wild Card Weekend, we have some monster contests in the divisional round. The two AFC favorites meet in Kansas City, the Rams head to Tampa Bay and the upstart Bengals try to continue their magical season. So what will I be wagering on this weekend? Let's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFL Divisional Round game picks: 49ers over Packers among three upsets this weekend

29-23 ML: +155 · 11-7 (No. 4) WHERE: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) I love watching Joe Burrow play football. He’s capable of taking over against any defense, including a Titans group that hasn’t played a top-10 quarterback in a couple months and just two weeks ago allowed Davis Mills to come back on them. But I worry about almost everything beyond the Bengals’ skill-position talent in this matchup.
NFL
WIBX 950

NFL analyst claims Josh Allen is better than Pat Mahomes

The immense talent of Josh Allen is no secret around these parts. From the day he first took the field for the Buffalo Bills, you could just tell that he was going to be something special. But around the country, Josh Allen hasn't been noticed quite as much. Last weekend,...
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. The young Buffalo Bills QB did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a junior college and then through the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he absolutely dominated, even leading the Bills to a deep playoff run in 2021. Allen is not alone on his journey, as he has shared all of his moments, positive and negative, for the past four years with his girlfriend Brittany Williams. Williams is a pilates instructor that also grew up in Firebaugh, a small town in Fresno County, California. She is immensely important for Allen’s success in the last few NFL seasons. Without further ado, here is Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Bills’ Josh Allen can do damage with his legs. How the KC Chiefs will try to limit that

Twice during the Bills’ 38-20 victory in October at Arrowhead Stadium, it looked like the Chiefs’ defense had stopped Buffalo on third down. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen took off running and picked up first downs in each instance. Both of those Bills drives ended with touchdowns and Allen gained a team-best 59 rushing yards that day.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy