Josh Allen Opens Up About His Postgame Chat With Bill Belichick

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick isn’t usually in a very chipper mood when his Patriots lose. That goes tenfold when his team gets embarrassed in a playoff game, and the Patriots were certainly embarrassed by the Bills in a 47-17 drubbing in the Wild Card Round over the weekend.

But even if he wasn’t in a particularly good mood following his team’s defeat, Belichick made sure to seek out the guy who was most responsible for that loss. That would be Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who led Buffalo to the end zone on all seven of the team’s drives before the Bills started taking a knee at the end of the blowout. Allen was nearly perfect as he torched the Patriots to the tune of 308 passing yards and five touchdowns, plus another 66 rushing yards.

Allen pretty much did anything he wanted against the Patriots defense and put together a performance for the ages. That was not lost on Belichick, who watched helplessly from the sideline for 60 minutes.

After talking to reporters following New England’s loss, Belichick went into the Buffalo locker room to give Allen plenty of props on his epic performance. The Bills quarterback discussed some of the details of their meeting on Thursday when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show .

“He came up to me, which is really cool,” said Allen. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done over his career. Obviously he’s one of the, if not the greatest coach of all time. So for him to come up to me after a game and give me some kudos and dap me up, it meant a lot to me, just knowing the type of coach that he is, the type of players that he’s been around, coached, and obviously the success that he’s had throughout his career. It was a pretty cool moment for me.”

Allen didn’t share too many specifics about what the two discussed, but did say that Belichick had some high praise for the performance that he had against the Patriots defense.

“Just more respect, like, ‘What you did out there was awesome. You played well tonight; we didn’t have an answer.’ Again, I shared respect right back, obviously,” said Allen. “Because I’m a big fan of his and I could go on and on about the accolades that he has.

“But again, for a coach to do that, that high caliber, was pretty special,” said Allen.

Allen and the Bills are now on to the AFC Divisional Round, where they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. As for Belichick and the Patriots, they’ll be hard at work trying to figure out a way to keep Allen from torching them again next season.