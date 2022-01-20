ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey’s next generation

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon will not get to play at the Olympics for the first time since the NHL...

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
US women’s hockey once again led by a shining Knight

Hilary Knight is preparing to compete in her fourth Winter Games and help the U.S. women’s hockey team defend its Olympic title. There is no telling when the 32-year-old player and face of the team is going to slow down. Knight was drawn the sport by Cammi Granato, who captained the U.S. team which won gold at the 1998 Nagano Games. The two first met in the 1990s when an 8-year-old Knight attended Granato’s girls hockey camp in Chicago. Granato sees her own connection to Knight in how she is inspiring the next generation of girls to play hockey.
Grant’s 2 goals lead Anaheim Ducks’ 5-1 rout of Tampa Bay

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derek Grant scored two goals, John Gibson made 32 saves and the Anaheim Ducks emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kevin Shattenkirk and Vinni Lettieri had a goal and an assist apiece, and Nicolas Deslauriers added a short-handed, empty-net goal. Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for the Lightning, whose four-game winning streak ended in these teams’ first meeting since Jan. 31, 2020. Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry got several standing ovations in his first game in Anaheim since the Ducks bought out his contract in 2019. The 2011 NHL MVP spent his first 14 seasons in Orange County.
Colton scores twice as Lightning cruise past Sharks 7-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ross Colton scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the San Jose Sharks 7-1. Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who have won seven of nine. Brayden Point, Joseph Mathieu and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa Bay. Ryan McDonagh, Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev had two assists apiece. Brian Elliott turned back 15 shots for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. San Jose was in a 4-0 hole when Jaycob Magna scored his first goal for the Sharks late in the first period. San Jose has lost four of five.
NHL
Curtoni wins, Goggia crashes in mixed day for Italy ski team

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There were mixed emotions within the powerhouse Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni won a super-G while Sofia Goggia crashed again with the Beijing Olympics less than two weeks away. Curtoni mastered a tricky course-set to finish a slim 0.09 seconds ahead of Austria’s Tamara Tippler and 0.24 ahead of Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin for the second victory of her career in her 230th World Cup race. Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin took few risks and finished 16th. The Italian team said Goggia sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg plus some tendon damage after she did the splits midway through the run.
