ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers Island, NY

Ferry District introduces new Ticketing System

fishersisland.net
 2 days ago

The Fishers Island Ferry District will be migrating over to a new ticket system over the next few days beginning Friday, January 21, 2022. After several years of rising credit card and monthly maintenance costs, we decided...

fishersisland.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rappahannock News

Shenandoah National Park unveils Old Rag ticketing system details

Shenandoah National Park will begin its Old Rag Mountain ticketing pilot project in March in an effort to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the nearly 10-mile loop trail. The move is also intended to protect natural resources found...
LIFESTYLE
altchar.com

CK III Royal Court Expansion introduces a new banner system

There are currently three types of commissionable banners: Dynasty and House banners depict the respective arms of your family, while Realm banners display the arms of a specific title, generally the primary title of the commissioner. These banners are a cut above the standard colors carried by your armies and heralds; heirlooms in their own right.
VIDEO GAMES
kauainownews.com

County’s Testing Center, Mobile Testing Van Implements Ticketing System

COVID-19 testing centers on Kaua‘i are currently experiencing high demand and limited supplies. However, not everyone needs to have a PCR test. The Kaua‘i District Health Office offers the following guidance on when to test for COVID-19. If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

Disney World introduces new Florida resident weekday ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has announced a new ticket deal just for Florida residents: The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket. Disney World to introduce new ticket offer for Florida residents. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket is valid only Monday-Friday starting Jan. 11 through April 7. A 2-day ticket costs...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers Island, NY
City
Fishers, NY
Daily Herald

Therma-Tru and LARSON Introduce Innovative Integrated Storm and Entry Door System

Therma-Tru, in partnership with LARSON, introduces the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system. Designed to outperform expectations, the system features premium quality and seamless style. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005414/en/. Therma-Tru, in partnership with LARSON, introduces the Impressions integrated storm and entry door...
ELECTRONICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMECO to hold Annual Review of PCA Charges

In the matter of the continuing investigation of the electric Purchased Power Cost Adjustment charges of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc., before the Public Service Commission of Maryland(Case No. 9504(p)). At least once every 12 months, the Public Service Commission of Maryland (“Commission”) is to conduct a hearing to review the electric purchased power cost […] The post SMECO to hold Annual Review of PCA Charges appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket System#Fare Harbor
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Venues Offer Cozy Outdoor Dining Options

Venues across Connecticut celebrated the holiday season, offering cozy outdoor dining experiences for the winter months with festive igloos, cabanas and greenhouses, many of which debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic winter of 2020. Dockside Brewing in Milford again presented its Igloo Park, situated in its waterfront outdoor Biergarten, which features 10 free-standing igloos, each with different themed décor, including a “man cave,” a jungle and a cabin. Kokomo’s Restaurant & Beach Bar in Old Lyme unveiled its cabanas for cold-weather dining, offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for food and drinks, with each heated and decorated structure offering waterfront views. Jealous Monk in Mystic featured a festive igloo dining experience surrounding the firepit in its outdoor beer garden in Olde Mistick Village. Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury continued its popular heated and ventilated custom greenhouses, overlooking the venue’s waterfall, available through its Outside at Millwrights dining experiences launched in 2020. For parties of two, the venue’s heated pods are situated on its scenic bridge, which stretches over the waterfall. Puerto Vallarta presented igloo dining for parties of four to eight guests, at its Danbury location. Rizzuto’s Oyster Bar in Westport gave guests igloo seating in its 10 individual igloos. Rizzuto’s Wood-Fired Kitchen & Bar in West Hartford offered greenhouse seating outside of its Blue Back Square location. Sign of the Whale in Stamford unveiled heated igloos with lounge-style seating and cozy accoutrements of pillows and blankets on its Winter Wonderland Rooftop. Toro Loco in Farmington offered an igloo dining experience for parties of up to six, with a chef’s four-course tasting menu and a margarita carafe, among treats.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
New Haven Register

Shelton farm’s meat earns USDA approval for sale in stores

SHELTON — Stone Gardens Farm’s meat products may soon be in the supermarket near you. The farm — one of the largest vegetable farms in southwest New England and a staple of the White Hills agricultural community — is now a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspected butcher operation.
SHELTON, CT
Norwalk Hour

‘Gentleman’s farm’ with equestrian facility in Madison listed for $2.5M

While there is no shortage of shoreline homes for sale in the town of Madison, there is one home on the market that leaves the waterfront behind in favor of farmland. Located at 2 Race Hill Road is what’s known as a “gentleman’s farm,” and it’s currently for sale for $2.5 million. According to Realtor.com, a “gentleman’s farm” is a kind of property where the owners use the farm for fun rather than income. As retired sea captains and shipping agents returned to Nantucket in the 19th century, they started their own farms and dairies to farm for pleasure, real estate agent Mark Quindoy told Realtor.com.
MADISON, CT
WISH-TV

Skyzone introduces new attractions for families

This month Sky Zone here in the city debuted some new innovative attractions for small and big kids alike. Randall Newsome of “All Indiana” checked them out for himself today and even got in on some of the action. For more information visit, skyzone.com.
INDIANA STATE
generalaviationnews.com

New online maintenance courses introduced

Avotek has introduced a series of online courses designed to support the curriculum of Part 147 schools training students to become aviation maintenance technicians. The courses, which are available at Avotek-Online.com, have been designed as a companion to either the Avotek or the FAA textbook series, according to company officials.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy