Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance produce ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery’, Anthony Mackie to make his directorial debut and more

There are bound to be a lot of us that can admit that we loved the Thundercats back in the day when the animated series first came out, but it’s been a plan to create a feature-length movie for well over a decade. Sadly, nothing has come of it yet, though the talks of bringing it to life haven’t died down completely. Where it’s at as of now is tough to say, but the hope is that things will begin to pick up eventually if more and more people find a reason to be interested in taking one a role within the movie that might be well suited to them. At this time it would appear that Anthony Mackie is trying to put his stamp on one role, that of Panthro. For those that don’t know much about the Thundercats, Panthro was a Thunderian noble, though he comes off as a warrior and a mechanic, of sorts, in the animated series. He’s easily the strongest in terms of physical strength, but he does have anger issues that he never really resolves.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO