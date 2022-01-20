ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance produce ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery’, Anthony Mackie to make his directorial debut and more

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance are serving as executive producers of the docuseries One Thousand Years of Slavery, which will premiere on the Smithsonian Channel during Black History Month on Monday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Debbie Allen, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, and Dulé...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 1

WBAL Radio

Taraji P. Henson discusses mental health in Boston; Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on eight seasons of 'black-ish'

Taraji P. Henson has been very public about suffering from depression, and she explores mental health issues in her Facebook Watch program, Peace of Mind with Taraji. Now she's taking the show on the road. On February 16, the 10-time NAAACP Image Award winner will appear in Boston at the Museum of Science for "Peace of Mind: An Evening with Taraji P. Henson," the Boston Globe reports.
BOSTON, MA
Harper's Bazaar

Angela Bassett Explains Why "You Look Good for Your Age" Is Not a Compliment

At 63, Angela Bassett knows she looks good. She doesn’t need anyone to tell her, especially if they’re going to add “for your age” to the end of the compliment. If you think about it, the overused phrase, “You look good for your age,” is kind of a backhanded insult—why must age be a factor in someone’s beauty? That’s what Bassett wants to know.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Anthony Mackie Wants To Play Panthro In ThunderCats Movie

A ThunderCats movie is something fans have been clamoring for since the original series ended in 1989, and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie is throwing his hat into the ring to play one of the series' most popular characters. During an appearance at Fan Expo New Orleans last weekend, Mackie told fans that he would love to play Panthro in a prospective ThunderCats adaptation. The comic, which ran from 1985 until 1999 and then had a 2011 revival, centers a group of cat-like humanoid aliens from the planet Thundera who flee their dying world, and then have ot make an emergency landing on Earth after being attacked by a group of mutants from the planet Plun-Darr.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Star Angela Bassett Just Posted a Major Humble Brag on Instagram and We're Ecstatic

Throughout her three-decade career in TV and film, actress Angela Bassett has been crowned a winner at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. (Who could forget her portrayal of Tina Turner?!) The 63-year-old New York native has also earned well-deserved nominations at the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards (both Primetime and Daytime) and BET Awards for her impressive work on screen. Now, Angela is sharing her gratitude after being recognized by the NAACP Image Awards.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles. The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives. Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross celebrates incredible Black-ish news with fans

Tracee Ellis Ross has celebrated the incredible news that her comedy series Black-ish has been nominated for eight NAACP awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee. Sharing the news on her social media pages,...
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Anthony Mackie Making Directorial Debut With Civil Rights Drama SPARK Starring KING RICHARD Actress Saniyya Sidney

MCU actor Anthony Mackie is stepping into the director’s chair and taking on his first film with the civil rights drama Spark. Saniyya Sidney will star in the role of Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era. Sidney is coming off a breakout performance as Venus Williams in King Richard. Mackie is producing with Kellon Akeem, Jason Michael Berman, and Marc Ambrose.
MONTGOMERY, AL
News Talk 1490

Anthony Mackie To Direct Film About Civil Rights Trailblazer Claudette Colvin

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Through films like The Banker, Detroit, and The Hate U Give, actor Anthony Mackie has used his craft to capture narratives that illustrate the Black experience in America. He will tell yet another powerful story from the director’s chair for his next project. According to Deadline, Mackie will make his feature directorial debut with a film about civil rights trailblazer Claudette Colvin.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West stars Carrie Ann Moss and Angela Bassett in new roles

Horizon Forbidden West will star Carrie Ann Moss and Angela Bassett in new roles for the sequel. Earlier today, a brand new story-focused trailer for Horizon Forbidden West debuted, showing Aloy's new friends and foes as she ventures west. Among these characters, as Game Informer revealed in an interview with Forbidden West narrative director Ben McCaw, are The Matrix's Carrie Ann Moss and Black Panther's Angela Bassett.
VIDEO GAMES
Empire

Anthony Mackie To Direct Spark

Having accepted the mantle of Captain America in the MCU, Anthony Mackie is looking to tackle a big gig behind the camera. He's set up his film directing debut with Spark, the true story of unsung Civil Rights pioneer Claudette Colvin. And Saniyya Sidney, who recently brought a real-life person to screens as Venus Williams in King Richard, will star.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Deadline

Lee Daniels-Directed Exorcism Thriller With Andra Day, Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis Scares Up $65M+ Netflix Deal After Head-Spinning 7-Bidder Battle

EXCLUSIVE: The devil got into Hollywood this weekend as seven bidders waged a head-spinning auction battle for a star-studded exorcism movie package that was won late last night by Netflix. Lee Daniels will direct, reuniting with his Oscar-nominated The United States vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day, who’ll star with Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis. Day will play the mother of an Indiana family whose children purportedly became demonically possessed in a thriller inspired by an actual case. Sources tell Deadline that the package closed upward of $65 million, covering the film’s budget and buyouts....
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Anthony Mackie Wants to be Panthro…No, Really

There are bound to be a lot of us that can admit that we loved the Thundercats back in the day when the animated series first came out, but it’s been a plan to create a feature-length movie for well over a decade. Sadly, nothing has come of it yet, though the talks of bringing it to life haven’t died down completely. Where it’s at as of now is tough to say, but the hope is that things will begin to pick up eventually if more and more people find a reason to be interested in taking one a role within the movie that might be well suited to them. At this time it would appear that Anthony Mackie is trying to put his stamp on one role, that of Panthro. For those that don’t know much about the Thundercats, Panthro was a Thunderian noble, though he comes off as a warrior and a mechanic, of sorts, in the animated series. He’s easily the strongest in terms of physical strength, but he does have anger issues that he never really resolves.
MOVIES

