Winston-salem, NC

Sanitation Collections Update

Winston–Salem, North Carolina
Winston–Salem, North Carolina
 5 days ago

Sanitation will continue with make-up garbage collections on Friday, Jan. 21, weather permitting. Residents with Thursday collection should have their garbage carts at the curb first thing in the morning. Residents with Wednesday collection whose carts were not emptied today should keep their carts at the curb for collection on Friday. There will be no backyard collections due to icy conditions.

Today city crews completed all of Tuesday’s missed garbage collections and collected a portion of missed Wednesday routes. On Friday city crews expect to complete the rest of the missed Wednesday routes, weather permitting, and then start collecting Thursday routes. Any Thursday routes not collected Friday will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 22. Residents with Thursday collection should leave their carts at the curb if they are not collected on Friday.

Sanitation officials will assess progress Friday before announcing plans for Friday garbage routes.

All yard waste, leaf and brush collections for this week are canceled and will resume the week of Jan. 24.

Waste Management continues to gradually make up Monday’s missed recycling collections in the afternoons after completing their regular recycling routes for the day. Residents whose recycling was missed on Tuesday will have their recycling collected next Tuesday, Jan. 25.

City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem is called the "Twin City" for its dual heritage. "Camel City" is a reference to the city's historic involvement in the tobacco industry related to locally based R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Camel cigarettes. Many locals refer to the city as "Winston" in informal speech. Winston-Salem is also home to many colleges and institutions, most notably Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University.

