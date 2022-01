LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's basketball team battled through four quarters and an overtime period against Holy Cross at Sojka Pavilion on Saturday, but a missed field goal at the buzzer left the Bison with a 63-62 loss. It was the first overtime game the Bison had played since December 2019, and the loss snapped a streak of four consecutive wins. Bucknell (13-5, 4-3 PL) saw three players score in double figures, led by 14 from Marly Walls. The senior also finished with five assists, six rebounds and a steal.

