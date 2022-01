Trainers, the Lunar New Year event is an upcoming event in Pokemon Go featuring Catch Challenge, Friendship Challenge, new shiny Pokemon, and many bonuses. Niantic and Pokemon Go are celebrating this year’s Lunar New Year with a special in-game event and many surprises for the Pokemon Go community. The 2022 Chinese Lunar New Year is the year of the tiger will take place on February 1, 2022, and we expect the event to start sometime during the first week of February 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO