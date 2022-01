The 'Indoor Gardener's Gift Set' is the perfect gift for the plant-lover in your life. The gift set will allow them to enjoy plants in more ways than one. With the 'mason jar indoor zinnia hydroponic kit,' they can grow their own flowers all year-round, adding a pop of color to their home. The 'Australian bush critter plant hanging animals' allow them to decorate and add some fun to their other indoor and outdoor plants. The final item in this gift set is the beautifully designed '1,000-piece vintage succulents puzzle' which allows them to relax and gives them something to do when they are not gardening.

