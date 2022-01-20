10-year-old child struck by vehicle in Queens; Driver in custody
A 10-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Queens on Thursday afternoon. The incident was reported at Rockaway and Lefferts boulevards just after 3:30 p.m. Police say the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver was taken into police custody. Police said they had a suspended license. Circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known. The incident comes the day after the mayor announced a new crackdown on pedestrian safety across the city. Mayor Eric Adams and the DOT committed to making improvements to about 1,000 intersections for pedestrians. ALSO READ | Pedestrian safety: Redesigned intersections at heart of NYC traffic initiative
N.J. Burkett reports on the new NYC traffic initiative which aims to protect pedestrians.
