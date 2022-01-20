ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The United States has taken the lead in the pairs and ice dance on the first...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Four Continents#Figure Skating#Ap
The Independent

Dave Ryding named in Team GB’s ski and snowboard squad for Beijing 2022

Dave Ryding will head to his fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month as part of a 21-strong British ski and snowboard squad.The 35-year-old Ryding has achieved two World Cup podiums and finished ninth in the men’s slalom at the 2018 Games in PyeongchangPyeongchang ski-slopestyle bronze medallist Izzy Atkin is joined in the squad by her sister Zoe, while reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes will be among the favourites in the women’s snowboard-cross.Ryding said: “It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing.“As athletes,...
WORLD
Falls Church News-Press

Family Ties Abound on U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team

In a first for U.S. figure skating, three members of the Olympic team are the children of Olympians. Pair skater Ashley Cain-Gribble and ice dancer Jean-Luc Baker along with men’s alternate Ilia Malinin followed their parents into the sport and are now hoping to match their parents’ accomplishments of skating on Olympic ice.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

US women’s hockey once again led by a shining Knight

Hilary Knight is preparing to compete in her fourth Winter Games and help the U.S. women’s hockey team defend its Olympic title. There is no telling when the 32-year-old player and face of the team is going to slow down. Knight was drawn the sport by Cammi Granato, who captained the U.S. team which won gold at the 1998 Nagano Games. The two first met in the 1990s when an 8-year-old Knight attended Granato’s girls hockey camp in Chicago. Granato sees her own connection to Knight in how she is inspiring the next generation of girls to play hockey.
HOCKEY
KEYT

Who me? Japan’s Sena Tomita wins a Winter X Games gold

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Japan’s Sena Tomita won her first Winter X Games title when the halfpipe favorite, Maddi Mastro, decided not to take a fourth and final run to try for the win. The 22-year-old thought it was a mistake when they placed the gold medal around her neck. While Tomita stood at the bottom and looked toward the starting area to watch Mastro, an X Games presenter came to her with the gold medal. Tomita at first waved her off, figuring it must be a mistake. It wasn’t, and now Tomita joins the likes of Chloe Kim, Kelly Clark and Gretchen Bleiler as a winner of one of snowboarding’s premier events.
SPORTS
KEYT

Birthday gift for Cornet is a spot in 4th round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alize Cornet is into the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time 13 years. She advanced with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win over 29th-seeded Tamara Zidansek in 2 hours, 43 minutes on the hottest day of the tournament so far at Melbourne Park. Then she was serenaded by the crowd as “Happy Birthday” echoed around the court to celebrate Cornet’s 32nd birthday. The No. 61-ranked Cornet will play two-time major winner Simona Halep in the fourth round.
SPORTS
KEYT

Ryding becomes 1st British winner in Alpine skiing World Cup

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Dave Ryding has become the first British winner in the 55-year history of the Alpine skiing World Cup. He triumphed in one of the classic slaloms of the men’s circuit. Ryding was leading the final leg when he saw the last five racers all make big mistakes and finish well behind — or not at all. Norwegian skiers Lucas Braathen and Henrik Kristoffersen finished second and third, respectively. Ryding’s triumph came five years after the 35-year-old Briton earned his first career World Cup podium at the same iconic venue in the Austrian Alps.
SPORTS
KEYT

Curtoni wins, Goggia crashes in mixed day for Italy ski team

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There were mixed emotions within the powerhouse Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni won a super-G while Sofia Goggia crashed again with the Beijing Olympics less than two weeks away. Curtoni mastered a tricky course-set to finish a slim 0.09 seconds ahead of Austria’s Tamara Tippler and 0.24 ahead of Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin for the second victory of her career in her 230th World Cup race. Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin took few risks and finished 16th. Goggia’s left knee was being checked after she did the splits midway through another wild run.
SPORTS
KEYT

Bayer Leverkusen signs Iran forward Azmoun for next season

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season. The club announced the transfer shortly after it scored five goals in a Bundesliga game. Leverkusen says the 27-year-old Iran international will join on a free transfer after deciding not to extend his contract with Russian champion Zenit St. Petersburg. He is getting a 5-year deal with Leverkusen. Leverkusen routed Augsburg 5-1 earlier Saturday and has scored 49 goals in 20 rounds of the Bundesliga so far. It’s a club record for this stage of the season. Azmoun has scored 39 goals in 60 appearances for Iran.
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
KEYT

Geisenberger gets 52nd career win in luge season finale

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger is a World Cup winner once again, just in time for the Olympics. Geisenberger got her first win of the season and 52nd singles victory of her career, holding off Madeleine Egle of Austria and Elina Vitola of Latvia in the final women’s race on the World Cup schedule. Germany’s Julia Taubitz was fourth, good enough to hold off Egle for the season points title.
SPORTS
KEYT

Loeb becomes oldest winner of WRC round in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win on Sunday, the eighth in Monte Carlo. Loeb, who will turn 48 next month, won ahead another French driver, bitter rival Sebastien Ogier, who suffered a puncture near the end of the four-day race that destroyed his chances of victory. Ogier had a lead of almost half a minute over Loeb at the start of Sunday’s penultimate stage in his Toyota GR Yaris but a front left puncture allowed Loeb to retake the lead he had relinquished the previous day.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy