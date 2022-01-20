ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Hospitalized After Car Plunges Into Schuylkill River In Fairmount Park

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car went into the Schuylkill River at Kelly Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue in Fairmount Park on Thursday.

Chopper 3 was live over the scene.

You can see some oil or fuel on the road and in the river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyHcP_0drImnJ400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBfMC_0drImnJ400

Officials say the driver got himself out of the car.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Police say Kelly Drive toward Center City, between South Ferry Road and Hunting Park Avenue, will be shut down while crews recover the vehicle from the river. Outbound Kelly Drive from Center City will remain open, according to police.

CBS Philly

Crews Searching For Monkey After Vehicle Crashed On Pennsylvania Highway

DANVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are searching for a monkey in the woods off a Pennsylvania highway after the vehicle carrying them crashed. Police say a trailer carrying 100 monkeys to a lab collided with a dump truck Friday in Danville in Montour County. Several monkeys escaped and were found. Only one remains unaccounted for. Troopers say the monkey weighs about three pounds. Officials are warning the public to keep their distance if they spot the monkey and to call 911.
DANVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Firefighters Battle Building Fire In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia fire is now under control after crews rescued two people from inside, according to the Philadelphia fire department. The first call came in at 10:46 a.m. on South 58th Street. Chopper3 was over the home as firefighters battled flames. Some were even on the roof of the building. Details are limited at this time, but fire crews got the blaze under control at 11:13 a.m. The PFD rescued, treated and transported two people from this fire today in Kingsessing. About 60 members responded to the fire, which was placed under control at 11:13 a.m. pic.twitter.com/W5hYAUhB6P — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 21, 2022 There are no reported injuries at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH: New Castle County Police, Neighbor Rescue Elderly Woman Trapped Under SUV

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police come to the rescue of an elderly woman trapped underneath a vehicle. The scene was captured on bodycam video. This may have been a different story if not for some quick thinking and even quicker actions from a pair of neighbors and a handful of police officers earlier this week. On Wednesday morning, a 70-year old woman was on her way to get groceries when she exited her SUV, forgot to shift it into park from reverse and ended up pinned under the vehicle. A neighbor saw this, called 911 and knocked on...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Police: 32-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died after a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the back on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No weapons were recovered. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice in his left arm, and once in his left buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m, according to police. A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rush-Hour Fire That Shut Down Garden State Parkway For Hours May Be Arson, New Jersey State Police Say

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A rush-hour fire that shut down a busy section of the Garden State Parkway for hours Wednesday appears to have been deliberately set, possibly by a group of juveniles, state police said Thursday. The agency said it is seeking the public’s help in what it termed an arson investigation of the blaze at Exit 91 in Brick. The fire forced the closure of traffic in both directions for hours and snarled traffic. “Detectives determined that the fire was started by several individuals, possibly juveniles, within a drainage culvert that runs underneath the Garden State Parkway” from the north entrance ramp to the south exit ramp, State police said in a posting on the agency’s web site. After starting the fire in the culvert, the suspects were seen running into a nearby apartment complex that sits next to the Parkway, state police said. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday; it was not until 7 a.m. Thursday that the roadway had fully reopened. Traffic backups of up to eight miles were reported. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BRICK, NJ
CBS Philly

Investigation Underway After Man Shot In Southeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 32-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the head in southeast Philadelphia, police said. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Whitman. Officers arrived to the 600 block of Winton Street and found the victim lying on the front steps of his own home. He had a deep graze wound to the head. The victim told authorities he was in a car near South 4th and Jackson Streets when he was shot. Authorities are trying to figure out if he was driving or just riding in the car. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
