Brendan Marks – Hubert Davis Inherited an Inconsistent Roster

There are expectations at North Carolina every year to compete for both ACC and national championships, no matter the head coach, roster, etc. When you’ve won 7 national titles, been to 20 Final Fours, it’s safe to have those expectations. Entering this season, Carolina was transitioning from Hall of Famer Roy Williams to first-time head coach Hubert Davis, but expectations remained high. The Tar Heels currently sit at 12-5 overall, 4-2 in the ACC. Now those numbers aren’t bad, but Carolina is sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and have lost 3 games by 17 points are more, which means it is safe to say that UNC isn’t living up to its potential. Brendan Marks joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier this afternoon, to explain why the Tar Heels struggles aren’t all his fault:

“Hubert Davis took over these players in April. Hubert Davis didn’t put together the recruiting plan, the roster plan. This is the same core of players that struggled with consistency last year. These are guys that he inherited, these are guys that have now been in the program for a handful of years.”

As true as that statement is, Davis is going to have to rely on those same players, to turn this season around, if there’s any hope at deeming Davis’ first season, a successful one.