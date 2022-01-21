BITTER BLAST: Temperatures to drop in New Jersey over the next few days

Colder temperatures will be arriving in New Jersey over the course of the next several days.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that while New Jersey will see mostly sunny skies, temperatures won’t get much higher than 30 degrees.

Thursday night will see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures dropping into the low teens.

Friday will see mostly cloudy skies early in the day, followed by a partial clearing for the afternoon. High temperatures will only be around 22 degrees. Friday night will see a few clouds with overnight lows around 10 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a few afternoon clouds. Daytime highs will be around 28 degrees. Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies and overnight lows around 19 degrees.

Sunday will see party to mostly cloudy skies and a high around 32 degrees. Sunday night will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the mid-teens.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper-20s. Monday night will see clouds and lows around 24 degrees.

Rain and snow are expected to return by Tuesday.