ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
TheConversationAU

Virtual reality, autonomous weapons and the future of war: military tech startup Anduril comes to Australia

Earlier this month, posters started going up around Sydney advertising an event called “In the Ops Room, with Palmer Luckey”. Rather than an album launch or standup gig, this turned out to be a free talk given last week by the chief executive of a high-tech US defence company called Anduril. The company has set up an Australian arm, and Luckey is in town to entice “brilliant technologists in military engineering” to sign on. Anduril makes a software system called Lattice, an “autonomous sensemaking and command & control platform” with a strong surveillance focus which is used on the US–Mexico border....
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia Capital#United States Dollar#Metaverse#Web3 Investment#Nft Metaverse Focused#Animoca Brands#Techcrunch#Liberty City Ventures#Parafi Capital#Soros Fund Management#Sequoia China#Winklevoss Capital#Opensea#Asx#Btc

Comments / 0

Community Policy