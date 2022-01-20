NFTs Shatter Monthly Trading Record With $4 Billion In Sales—Here’s Why They’re Still Booming Despite The Crypto Crash

Read full article on original website
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
United Imaging shares soar 75% in Shanghai debut, China's 3rd-biggest IPO in 2022
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - United Imaging Healthcare Co’s shares surged as much as 75% in their Shanghai debut on Monday following the Chinese firm’s $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO), the biggest on China’s tech-focused STAR Market so far this year.
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after China cut an interest rate that affects mortgage lending while investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation.Shanghai advanced after the Chinese central bank nudged down its target rate for a five-year loan to shore up weak housing sales. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Oil prices rose nearly $1 per barrel.Investors are watching the annual Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for rates guidance after minutes last week from the U.S. central bank’s July board meeting affirmed plans for...
China's Sichuan extends power curbs until Aug.25 as heatwave drags on - Caixin
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's Sichuan province will extend curbs on industrial power consumers until Aug. 25 as it tries to deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand following a long heatwave, financial news service Caixin said.
