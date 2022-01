EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Cleveland State men's tennis team opened up the 2022 spring campaign Saturday, dropping a 7-0 contest at Michigan State. "We of course wanted to win this match today, but despite the outcome, we got to see the amount of fight that this team is going to have this year – and that's very encouraging," said head coach Brian Etzkin. "We were able to pick up a doubles court, and had three three-setters in singles which shows that the fight is there. We will take this as our first day of the season and look to improve on it tomorrow."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO